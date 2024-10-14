Pep Guardiola has been tipped as a potential successor to former England boss Gareth Southgate, as the Three Lions continue their search for his full time replacement.

Southgate, who departed England following their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain in the summer, has been temporarily replaced by under-21’s boss Lee Carsley for their current Nations League campaign. Carsley is already under pressure though, despite overseeing three wins in his four first games, with England’s stuttering performance in the 2-1 Nations League defeat to Greece resulting in many calling for a permanent successor to appointed sooner rather than later.

Southgate led England to two European Championship finals in his tenure, but lost out to a deserving Spain side, who ran out 2-1 winners in Berlin earlier this year. The English FA now hope their next appointment can take them that one step further.

But who would be the favourite to take the England reins? Here are the latest odds*.

Thomas Tuchel - 8/15 Tuchel left Bayern Munich at the end of last season and is now hot favourite to be named the next England manager after reports stated the Three Lions have targeted him for the job over the weekend.

Lee Carsley - 4/1 England's interim boss won the European Under-21 Championship by beating Spain 1–0 in the final last summer and has a 79.31% win ratio with the young Lions. He wouldn't be many fans choice due to his lack of experience in management and his chances of getting the role were dealt a huge blow when he lost to Greece on Thursday night. Has won three of his four games in interim charge.

Pep Guardiola - 11/2 The ultimate dream of every England fan would be to appoint the world's best head coach. A pipe dream - or a possibly? At club level, Pep has won everything with both Barcelona and Manchester City and might just fancy a crack at international football. Reports state the Spanish icon has been 'sounded out' by England officials and will decide on his future in the weeks and months to come.