Anthony Gordon has broken his silence on a potential Scotland call-up, saying it was always his dream to play for England. The Newcastle winger has been in excellent form this season and has been picked by Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate for their upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. There had been speculation that Gordon could turn out for Scotland but the 22-year-old said: “It was never a thought for me. That’s no disrespect to Scotland, that’s all. I’ve been tunnel-visioned on playing for England since I was five or six years old. Nothing could ever shake that off. I could never forgive myself if I hadn’t got to this point. Like I said, it is just a dream I’ve had from so young so nothing else has ever entered my mind at any time.”

Hatate plays in friendly

Anthony Gordon is now firmly an England player.

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has taken a big step in his recovery from a calf injury after he played 45 minutes of a bounce match against St Mirren on Wednesday. The influential Japanese has been missed for several weeks now and his return to fitness is a timely boost for his manager Brendan Rodgers, with the next Old Firm match against Rangers looming large on Sunday, April 7.

Aberdeen hunt for boss

Aberdeen are making advancements on the appointment of a permanent manager, according to multiple reports. The Dons hierarchy, headed up by chief executive Alan Burrows, have held initial discussions with candidates both in the UK and abroad and will now whittle down the list, with the help of German consultancy firm BPTC. Aberdeen have been without a permanent manager since January after dispensing with Barry Robson, with caretaker boss Neil Warnock only lasting 32 days before he vacated Pittodrie.

Clement has Smith’s steeliness