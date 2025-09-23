Midfielder on target for new club as Palermo defeated in cup

Scotland midfielder Lennon Miller scored his first goal for Udinese just 45 minutes into his first start in a 2-1 Coppa Italia triumph over Palermo.

Miller netted just before the break at Stadio Friuli in what turned out to be the decisive goal against the Serie B side. The 19-year-old was on hand to head home from close range with his head after a low cross had deflected into his path.

Udinese were already a goal to the good after Nicolo Zaniolo had opened the scoring on 41 minutes and Miller effort had the hosts two goals to the good at the break.

Lennon Miller, right, scored his first goal for Udinese in the Coppa Italia. | Getty Images

Palermo did find the net in the third minute of stoppage time through Patryk Peda, but it was too little, too late for the Sicilians as Udinese advanced to the last 16 of Italy’s only cup competition.

Their reward for the victory is a trip to Turin to face fellow Serie A side Juventus.

Miller joined Udinese last month from Motherwell for a fee in the region of £4.7 million, but has had to bide his time in northern Italy, only making his debut last weekend when coming on as a late substitute in the 3-0 league defeat by AC Milan.

However, Udinese head coach Kosta Runjaić decided to rotate his squad for the visit of Palermo and Miller was given a start - and the 19-year-old did not disappoint, proving one of the key players before he was taken off after 70 minutes for Jurgen Ekkelenkamp.