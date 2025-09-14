Scots quartet in mixed Serie A fortunes as Lewis Ferguson outshone by 40-year-old on Bologna return

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder

Deputy Sports Editor

Comment
Published 14th Sep 2025, 22:41 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2025, 22:42 BST
Wins for trio but wait for debut goes on

After Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour helped inspire Napoli to a 3-1 win over Fiorentina on Saturday, four more Scots were in Serie A action on Sunday with all but one enjoying victory.

Following back-to-back starts for Scotland against Denmark and Belarus last week, Lewis Ferguson made his first club appearance of the season as he returned to the Bologna starting line-up for the trip to AC Milan.

The 26-year-old had been an unused substitute for his side's opening two league fixtures as he recovered from a minor pre-season calf injury but was back in his customary central midfield position and wearing the captain's armband at the San Siro.

Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson challenges AC Milan's Santiago Gimenez during the Serie A match at the San Siro. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)placeholder image
Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson challenges AC Milan's Santiago Gimenez during the Serie A match at the San Siro. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Ferguson played the full 90 minutes, however, the 26-year-old former Aberdeen man was unable to inspire his side to a repeat of their Coppa Italia final victory as Milan claimed a 1-0 win with Croatia great Luka Modric, who turned 40 last week, scoring the only goal of the game on 61 minutes.

The defeat leaves Bologna 13th in the table with one win from their opening three matches.

Josh Doig enjoyed a better afternoon with Sassuolo as he produced a starring display in defence to help his side record their first win of the season following their return to the Italian top flight.

Last season's Serie B title winners had lost their opening two league matches but recovered to defeat Lazio 1-0 at the Mapei Stadium Citta del Tricolore thanks to Alieu Fadera's effort 20 minutes from time with Doig helping his side record a clean sheet by making the most tackles of any player in the match.

Josh Doig of US Sassuolo competes for the ball with Adam Marusic of SS Lazio during the Serie A match at Mapei Stadium Citta del Tricolore. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)placeholder image
Josh Doig of US Sassuolo competes for the ball with Adam Marusic of SS Lazio during the Serie A match at Mapei Stadium Citta del Tricolore. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The former Hibs left-back was a late call-up to the Scotland squad over the international break following Kieran Tierney's injury withdrawal but did not make it onto the pitch against Denmark or Belarus.

Che Adams was also on the right end of a 1-0 scoreline as Torino claimed an impressive win away to Roma. The Scotland striker was named on the subs bench for the third consecutive match but came on for the final 26 minutes to help his side hold on for three valuable points at the Stadio Olimpico.

Elsewhere, Udinese kept up their impressive start to the campaign with a 1-0 win at Pisa. However, the wait goes on for Lennon Miller to make his Serie A debut with the 19-year-old summer signing from Motherwell left on the Udinese bench as an unused substitute for the third successive match. His side find themselves sitting third in the table, two points behind early pace-setters Napoli and Juventus.

