Scots quartet in mixed Serie A fortunes as Lewis Ferguson outshone by 40-year-old on Bologna return

Wins for trio but wait for debut goes on

After Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour helped inspire Napoli to a 3-1 win over Fiorentina on Saturday, four more Scots were in Serie A action on Sunday with all but one enjoying victory.

Following back-to-back starts for Scotland against Denmark and Belarus last week, Lewis Ferguson made his first club appearance of the season as he returned to the Bologna starting line-up for the trip to AC Milan.

The 26-year-old had been an unused substitute for his side's opening two league fixtures as he recovered from a minor pre-season calf injury but was back in his customary central midfield position and wearing the captain's armband at the San Siro.

Ferguson played the full 90 minutes, however, the 26-year-old former Aberdeen man was unable to inspire his side to a repeat of their Coppa Italia final victory as Milan claimed a 1-0 win with Croatia great Luka Modric, who turned 40 last week, scoring the only goal of the game on 61 minutes.

The defeat leaves Bologna 13th in the table with one win from their opening three matches.

Josh Doig enjoyed a better afternoon with Sassuolo as he produced a starring display in defence to help his side record their first win of the season following their return to the Italian top flight.

Last season's Serie B title winners had lost their opening two league matches but recovered to defeat Lazio 1-0 at the Mapei Stadium Citta del Tricolore thanks to Alieu Fadera's effort 20 minutes from time with Doig helping his side record a clean sheet by making the most tackles of any player in the match.

The former Hibs left-back was a late call-up to the Scotland squad over the international break following Kieran Tierney's injury withdrawal but did not make it onto the pitch against Denmark or Belarus.

Che Adams was also on the right end of a 1-0 scoreline as Torino claimed an impressive win away to Roma. The Scotland striker was named on the subs bench for the third consecutive match but came on for the final 26 minutes to help his side hold on for three valuable points at the Stadio Olimpico.