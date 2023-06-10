Kevin Nisbet has finalised personal terms and will join English Championship side Millwall for the new season as ‘disappointed’ manager Lee Johnson is left to fill the void.

Hibs had already agreed a transfer fee of £2.2m, including add-ons and a sizeable sell-on fee, with the London club. Now, Nisbet, who is part of Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the upcoming double-header against Norway and Georgia, has moved to settle his future before those important Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The player who joined the Easter Road club from Dunfermline in 2020 turned down a switch to The Den mid-season. Just back from a long-term knee injury he said the time didn’t feel right as he worked to get himself back to his best.

But after netting 12 goals in 20 appearances since his return in mid-December, including goals in his final two derby matches, the 26-year-old finished the season with one of the top flight’s best goals to games ratio, earning him a return to the national squad and further interest from down south.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson speaks to Kevin Nisbet during the Premiership match between Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road in April. Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group

Entering the final year of his contract, Nisbet refused to sign a new deal. That left Hibs looking to cash in rather than risk losing him for a reduced sum in January or for free next summer.

“Kevin informed us that he wanted to leave this summer, which we understood,” said Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell. “We had to ensure we got the best possible deal.”

Top scorer in his first season, with 18 goals, he helped secure Hibs third spot for the first time in 16 years.

The following campaign he scored his first European goal in the Conference League game against FC Santa Coloma but a knee injury limited his involvement and he only managed nine goals that term.

After missing the first half of last season, he returned to pla a major role in Hibs’ qualification for Europe, leaving manager Lee Johnson a significant void to fill.

“We’re disappointed to lose Nizzy after he did so well for us on his return but understand that he wanted to go on a new adventure down south,” said the Hibs gaffer. “Although he will be missed, this presents a new opportunity for someone else to step into that role. We thank him for his contribution and wish him all the best.”

