The Scotland international has linked to a summer transfer, with several clubs rumoured to have interest in the defender.

Scotland full-back Max Johnston has revealed which club he dreams of playing for as he addressed his immediate future following strong rumours of transfer interest in him this summer.

The 21-year-old defender has been in excellent form for Sturm Graz this year, winning his second successive Austrian Bundesliga title, and is said to have courted interest from Champions League outfit Atalanta, as well as Southampton, Augsburg and Hamburg, though reports says Die Schwoazn would be looking for a fee of £3million in order to allow him to leave.

The ex-Motherwell ace debuted for the Scotland senior team in the Nations League play-off clash first-leg win over Greece in March, with Steve Clarke handing him his international bow as a late substitute for Billy Gilmour in a 1-0 victory in Piraeus, though it was at Fir Park where the youngster first gained recognition, winning the SFWA Young Player of the Year after a breakout season in 2023.

Opting to move to Sturm Graz that summer, the Austrian champions forked out a compensation fee of around £300,000 when the youngster rejected a new deal with Motherwell, signing a five-year deal at Merkur Arena. Two years on, Johnston believes the move has worked out perfectly.

"To be honest, I think all the teams in the league try to push the young players and give them a platform to play and express themselves,” Johnston told Sky Sports. “That is something that is really important, and it is a huge attraction as a young player to go over there. I noticed such an improvement in myself. Sturm Graz have really pushed me on areas I didn't think I needed work on but giving me the platform to get minutes on the pitch, and learning every minute by getting minutes on the pitch.”

Linked to Queens Park Rangers, Stoke and Stade Reims last summer, the Scotland international played five times in the UEFA Champions League last season, and revealed which fellow right-back he is taking inspiration from as he continues his journey in European football, citing Liverpool’s Real Madrid-bound defender Trent Alexander-Arnold as a player he hopes to emulate in the year’s to come.

“He's a huge player and someone I look up to,” said Johnston. “To see that he can change his game, and adapt to different playing styles, is something I try to do myself.” Asked which club would he would be unable to turn down should they come calling this summer, Johnston admitted: “it would be Real Madrid” before joking that he would first need to try and dislodge England full-back Alexander-Arnold.