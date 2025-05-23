Aaron Hickey set for 'little bonus' as Brentford boss provides major update on Scotland defender

Former Hearts youngster to end 18-month wait

Aaron Hickey is in line to make his first Brentford appearance in 18 months after manager Thomas Frank confirmed that he will name the defender in his squad for Sunday's trip to Wolves.

The Scotland right-back has not featured for the Bees since October 2023 due to a troublesome hamstring injury that has required multiple operations and lengthy rehabilitation periods to resolve.

The 22-year-old has stepped up his recovery in recent weeks by turning out for the club's B team, and even scored in a victory over Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s in the Robert Rowan Invitational last week.

Now Hickey, who joined the West Londoners from Serie A side Bologna in a club record £14million transfer in the summer of 2022, is deemed ready to make his long-awaited first-team return for the final match of the Premier League season.

"One very positive thing - it's taken a while but we've got there in the end - Aaron Hickey will be involved in the squad on Sunday," Frank told the club website.

"I'm very pleased for him, he's worked very hard, and this is a little bonus for him. He can then go into the summer, work hard, and come flying back into next season."

Boost for Scotland

The news will be welcomed by Scotland head coach Steve Clarke, who hopes to have Hickey back for the start of the 2026 World Cup qualification campaign away to Denmark and Belarus in September after deciding that next month's friendly double-header against Iceland and Leichtenstein came too soon to reintroduce the former Hearts youngster.

"He was close to selection, but not close to playing," Clarke stated at his squad unveiling earlier this week. “Having been out so long, he’s making his way back with the under-21s and getting some minutes on the pitch. Aaron needs to have a good pre-season and hopefully he can be available for the autumn games.

“It would be good if we could get him back for the qualifiers. But it’s also important not to put too much pressure on him to try and rush back. He’s been out a long time.