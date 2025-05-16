In-demand Scotland international linked to Serie A giants as quartet eye up bargain £3m deal
Serie A giants Atalanta are one of four clubs to have been credited with serious interest in highly-rated Scotland international full-back Max Johnston this summer, according to reports.
The 21-year-old defender has been in impressive form this season for Austrian side Sturm Graz, bagging five assists from defence, and is on the verge of winning a second successive Bundesliga title. He form has caught the attention of the several sides on the continent, with a quartet of clubs now said to be considering a summer bid for Johnston.
The young starlet made his Scotland debut in the Nations League play-off clash first-leg win over Greece in March, with Steve Clarke handing him his international bow as a late substitute for Billy Gilmour in a 1-0 victory in Piraeus. However, it was at Motherwell where the youngster first rose to prominence, winning the SFWA Young Player of the Year after a breakout season at Fir Park in 2022/23.
Snapped up by Die Schwoazn that summer though, the Austrian side forked out a compensation fee of around £300,000 to Motherwell after the youngster failed to agree terms on a new deal with that would have kept him at Fir Park. He penned a five-year deal at Merkur Arena, where he has gone on to play regularly, including five of the club’s eight Champions League games this term,
Johnston’s impressive first season in Austria resulted in him being linked with Queens Park Rangers, Stoke and Stade Reims last summer, with a season long-loan move mooted. Portuguese club SC Braga also showed strong interest in Johnston, with reports claiming they have been scouting him for months. However, Sturm Graz rejected all offers, insisting they preferred him to stay in Graz in order to continue his development.
Die Schwoazn are set to see their resolve to hang on Johnston tested once again this summer though, with interest in the player from recently relegated English Premier League outfit Southampton, alongside Atalanta and German outfits Augsburg and Hamburg. It is claimed a number of other unnamed clubs in the English Premier League, English Championship and across Europe have been watching him closely, with Johnston having just two years left to run on his deal at the Merkel Arena. It is claimed that they would expect a fee of around £3million in order to allow him to depart.
