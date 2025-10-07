The Scotland striker has endured a nightmare stint with injuries and is set for a scan.

Scotland striker Ross Stewart has been dealt another blow in his bid to catch the attention of head coach Steve Clarke after picking up a hamstring injury during Southampton’s 1-1 draw with Derby County at the weekend.

The two-cap Scotland star endured an injury-ravaged first two seasons at St Mary’s, making just two starts for the club due to a succession of Achilles and hamstring problems, but appeared to be over his nightmare in recent weeks. Starting the Saints’ last two games, he had already played more minutes than the previous two campaigns combined, and bagged a stunning double in the 2-1 win over Sheffield United last Wednesday.

His first brace since a 3-2 win over Bristol City for former club Sunderland 1,151 days prior, Southampton boss Will Still said he felt the 6ft 5in forward’s fitness was beginning to return to peak level after almost 18 months out with injury, admitting that the former Ross County man “deserved” some luck.

However, just minutes after Stewart helped create Adam Armstrong’s opener against the Rams on Saturday, he was struck down with injury again, signalling a problem with his hamstring just 30 minutes into the encounter at Pride Park. Starting three games in a week for the first time at the second-tier club, Southampton's head coach conceded that the 29-year-old would require a scan to determine the extent of the problem.

“If Rosco hadn't felt anything, he probably would have kept going,” said Still. “He's done something to his hamstring. I'm not quite sure what it is or how bad it is. We'll have to wait and see, but I think that cost us quite a lot. I think Rosco was in really good form. He was in good nick. He felt really good. Probably the best he's felt in a long time. We kind of struggled to re-adapt and re-shape after he'd gone off. We ultimately need to find a way of winning this game if we really want to push on.”

Elsewhere, fellow Scotland international Ryan Porteous continued his impressive start at new club Los Angeles FC, helping the American outfit keep their second consecutive clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Atalanta United on Monday night. The 16-cap centre-back has played just one minute of football for the national team in 2025, appearing off the bench in the 1-0 Nations League win over Greece in March, and was not included in the last two international squads.

However, the 26-year-old’s impressive start in the USA will give him renewed hope of a return to the Scotland fold, as he looks to help Los Angeles FC win the upcoming playoffs. Winning their last five games in a row, Porteous’ new side has already qualified for the MLS playoffs later this month, and currently occupies fourth position, with just three regular-season games left to play.