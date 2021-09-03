Priscila Chincilla and Clare Shine celebrate the equalising strike against Servette on Wednesday. Photo credit: Tommy Hughes.

The reigning Scottish champions have revealed next weeks huge UEFA Women’s Champions League second round tie against Swiss champions Servette will be free entry.

The clash, which is due to be played at the Broadwood Stadium on Wednesday September 8 (kick off at 3.10pm), will give the chance for spectators to see the likes of Scottish international stars Lee Alexander and Hayley Lauder as women’s clubs in Scotland begin to resume to a semblance of normality after Covid-19 severely disrupted their campaign last season.

And the tie promises to be an intriguing one after a goal of the season contender from City and Republic of Ireland international Clare Shine secured a valuable 1-1 draw in Geneva.

The result means Grant Scott’s side know a win of any sort of win will book their tickets to the Champions League group stages – and City will be hoping a packed crowd can help them get over the line against Swiss outfit Servette.

Scotland’s most successful women’s club already have a rich history in the competition, having reached the quarter-final stage as little as two years ago, while they have been regular features in the competition since the early 2000’s after winning an outstanding 14 Scottish Women’s Premier League titles in a row.

While free entry is available, the club have confirmed tickets still need to be ordered via the club shop on the Glasgow City website, while all tickets previously purchased will now be refunded.

City CEO, and co-founder, Laura Montgomery said: “Wednesday is such a hugely important game for us and for Scotland as we look to try and reach the Champions League Group stages and be amongst Europe’s most elite sides.

"We know the early kick off is unusual, and we want to do everything we can to get a strong crowd behind the team. Servette had an excellent crowd backing their side in Geneva and we know the difference it can make. Hopefully our first ever free entry and for a top European match will bring some new fans along to the game.”

Free tickets can be booked here.

