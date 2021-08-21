Glasgow City reach second round of Women's Champions League

Priscila Chinchilla celebrates making it 1-0 to Glasgow City.

After rattling the bar in the opening minutes, Priscila Chinchilla scored the all-important goal against their Kazakhstan opponents to book a place in the home and away knockout round which precedes the group stage.

The prolific Costa Rican forward, who has made a massive impact since signing for the club at the start of the year, pounced on a mix up in the BIIK Shymkent defence on the hour to slot past the keeper.

The game could have gone either way, but the result gives City a measure of revenge on opponents who knocked them out of the competition over two legs in 2017.

The second round draw takes place on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Fran Alonso admitted his teams’s lack of experience at the top level was telling after Celtic Women bowed out of their first campaign with a 3-2 defeat away to Belarus champions Minsk after extra time in Norway.

“You could see which team has been here 17 times and one that is here for the first time,” said Alonso, the Celtic manager. “You could see we ere intimidated.”

Izzy Atkinson’s solo run from the edge of one box to the other set up Rachel Donaldson to equalise before half time after Minsk had taken the lead.