Glasgow City sweep aside Birkirkara to get Champions League bid off to a flyer

Clare Shine got them off to a flying start at Clyde’s Broadwood Stadium with a 30-yard screamer just three minutes into the contest.
Costa Rican star Priscilla Chinchilla made it 2-0 on 15 minutes with a curled strike before the edge of the area before Israeli international Vital Kats, signed just two weeks ago, netted her first goal for the club shortly before half-time.
City will play the winner of this afternoon’s game between BIIK-Shymkent and SK Slovan Bratislava on Saturday evening as they look to secure a place in the play-off round to get into the group stages. The match will also be played at Broadwood.
Celtic will get their campaign started later today with a tricky contest against Levante. The match, kicking off at 5pm, will be broadcast live on BBC Alba.