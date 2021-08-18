Glasgow City sweep aside Birkirkara to get Champions League bid off to a flyer

A dominant first-half display from Glasgow City ensured victory against Maltese visitors Birkirkara in their first Uefa Women’s Champions League match of the campaign.

By Craig Fowler
By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 18th August 2021
Updated Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 12:19 pm
Priscilla Chinchilla celebrates putting Glasgow City two goals to the good. Picture: SNS
Clare Shine got them off to a flying start at Clyde’s Broadwood Stadium with a 30-yard screamer just three minutes into the contest.

Costa Rican star Priscilla Chinchilla made it 2-0 on 15 minutes with a curled strike before the edge of the area before Israeli international Vital Kats, signed just two weeks ago, netted her first goal for the club shortly before half-time.

City will play the winner of this afternoon’s game between BIIK-Shymkent and SK Slovan Bratislava on Saturday evening as they look to secure a place in the play-off round to get into the group stages. The match will also be played at Broadwood.

Celtic will get their campaign started later today with a tricky contest against Levante. The match, kicking off at 5pm, will be broadcast live on BBC Alba.

Champions LeagueGlasgow City
