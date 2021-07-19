Grant Scott will be hoping to help lead Glasgow City to a record 15th league title. (Photo by Bill Murray / SNS Group)

Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) champions Glasgow City have confirmed Grant Scott as their new interim boss.

The former Hibernian manager is one of the most successful coaches in the Scottish women’s game, having guided the Edinburgh side to two domestic doubles in 2018 and 2019, while also making it into the Women’s Champions League knock out stages in 2019. He has also worked with Glasgow City previously as assistant manager.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appointment comes after the departure of long serving head coach Scott Booth, who left the 14 time champions in June after a six year stint as manager of Scotland women’s most successful club.

Glasgow City have confirmed Grant Scott will remain in charge until a new boss joins "later in the year".

On the move, Scott said: ““It is a real honour to work with this special club again especially as interim Head Coach. I am very grateful to Laura and everyone else involved for trusting me to guide the team for a period.

“Like every season there will be challenges but as always at City, we’ll welcome that and hope those challenges keep pushing us to new levels. We can’t wait to get started.”

The appointment was heralded by Glasgow City’s co-founder and chief executive Laura Montgomery too, who was more than delighted to welcome Scott back to the club.

"It is a very exciting time for the club as we embark on a new era and I am thrilled Grant will help us through our transition to our new Head Coach who will join

officially in a few months time” she said.

“Grant is an excellent coach, with one of the best track records in the game. Of course he is no stranger to the club, having outwitted us many times on the field as well as of course joining us briefly at the start of last season as Assistant Coach.”.

The club have already confirmed the signing of Republic of Ireland international Claire Walsh and Portuguese star Agata Filipa as they look to win an astonishing 15th league title in a row.