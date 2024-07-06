Here are all the latest Scottish football transfer headlines this Saturday morning.

Bundesliga defender completes EFL Championship switch

Scotland youth international Liam Morrison has departed European giants Bayern Munich after three seasons in Germany. Born in Saltcoats, Morrison moved to Bayern aged just 17 after impressing the club’s scouts while playing for the Celtic youth team and was handed his professional contract by the Bavarian side, where he went on to make 24 appearances for their B team in the Regionalliga division before a spending a loan to Wigan Athletic in the third tier of English football. However, the centre-back has cut short his time on the continent in order to complete a permanent move to Queens Park Rangers. The 21-year-old, who has represented Scotland at various youth levels admitted: “I know the Championship is a step up but I am confident I will be able to handle that step," upon his arrival at Loftus Road.

Scotland star man ‘wanted’ by two clubs

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay could be set to depart Old Trafford this summer as several clubs circle for his signature. The 27-year-midfielder was a key cog in Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, scoring seven goals in eight matches and has caught the attention of several clubs both in England and beyond. McTominay, who has been unable to secure a regular first team spot under Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, is now set to be offered a route out of the club with Turkish champions Galatasaray one of several clubs looking to table an offer for the player. According to reports, the news of McTominay’s potential availability has also altered Newcastle United, Southampton and West Ham United, while Fulham are also said to be ready to push forward with a deal to sign the midfielder as they look to replace the outgoing Joao Palhinha. The Portuguese midfielder is set to make a big money move to Bayern Munich in the coming days following his team’s elimination from Euro 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers given transfer target update

It appears Philippe Clement could still seal a deal for Norwich City and Scotland ace Kenny McLean after a new update emerged on the player’s future. The 32-year-old formed part of Steve Clarke’s squad at the European Championships in Germany last month, while he also played a pivotal role in guiding his side to the EFL Championship play-offs last season. Earlier in the week, it had appeared any move for the Canaries captain was dead in the water, with reports stating the Ibrox giants had decided to move on from the deal after struggling to agree personal terms. However, an update now indicates that a summer transfer could still be on the card if Rangers are able to match the Scottish international’s current contract. According to the Rangers Review, the club have yet to table a bid for McLean, but believe a deal could still be reached with plenty of time remaining in the transfer window.

Celtic eye Euro 2024 stopper