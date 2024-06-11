The Euro 2024 opener between Scotland and Germany is now just a matter of hours away, and fans are already casting their minds back to some famous clashes against Die Mannschaf.
Believe it or not, it has actually been almost nine years since the side’s last faced each other. Meeting at Hampden Park on a cold September night in Glasgow for a Euro 2016 qualifier, the two teams played out an entertaining five goal thriller that saw then world champions Germany snatch a 3-2 victory in Mount Florida.
Managed by Gordon Strachan, Scotland sat in fourth place in their group and were in dire need of points in the qualification campaign. In an action packed first half, they found themselves behind after 18 minutes when a deflected effort from Thomas Muller put the visitors ahead. However, parity was restored 10 minutes later when Mats Hummels nodded beyond his own goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to send the Hampden crowd wild.
Germany would lead again just after the half hour mark though through a Muller header, only for James McArthur to fire Scotland level on the cusp of half time. When Ilkay Gundogan slotted home the visitors' winner in the second period though, Scotland were unable to respond.
But how many of the starting XI that night are still involved in the Scotland set up? Who has moved on, retired or perhaps even become the face of TV show? Here is what happened to every player that played in Scotland’s last game vs Germany.