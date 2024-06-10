Who could Scotland face in the last 16 of Euro 2024?

An unusual feeling of optimism is filling the air in Scotland as Tartan Army fans count down the hours until the Euro 2024 opener against Germany on June 14.

Drawn in Group A of the competition, Scotland will open the tournament as they did at World Cup 1998, by facing the host nation at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

With the Euros edging closer, there’s one particular question on the mind of every Scotland supporter. Can Steve Clarke take the national team further than they have ever been before? Following their outstanding qualification campaign, there’s no reason they can’t.

They’ve beaten Spain, Denmark and Norway in recent times - so can they dispose of Germany, Hungary and Switzerland and make the knockout stages for the first time in Scottish football history? And if they were to reach the last 16 - who would be their likely opponents?

Here are all the permutations for Scotland at Euro 2024 ahead of the start of the tournament.

Scotland’s route to the knockouts

If Scotland win Group A

While Scotland are not favourites to top their group, they also weren’t favourites to qualify for the tournament automatically. So why not? If they were to top their group, they would face the runner-up of Group C in the last 16. That means they would most likely face Denmark, who are favourites to finish second in their group. However, it could also set up mouth-watering last 16 clash with England if the Three Lions were to finish runners-up in Group C. Serbia and Slovenia could also finish second and be Scotland’s last 16 opponents in this scenario.

If Scotland finish second in Group A

Perhaps a more realistic aim for the last 16 would be a runners-up finish in Group A. A second-placed finish would set them up with a clash against the runners-up of Group B - one of the toughest groups in the tournament. Group B includes Spain, Croatia, Italy and Albania. Who finishes second from those four team is anyone’s guess. In this scenario, should they navigate the last 16, this route would likely result in a quarter-final meeting with England - assuming England finish top of their group and win in the last 16.

If Scotland finish as one of best third place teams