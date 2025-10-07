Scotland team to play Greece - this is XI I would pick at Hampden with big call at the back

Clarke’s decision will be significant on huge night for national team

As Steve Clarke prepares to equal Craig Brown’s record total of 71 matches in charge of Scotland, it’s interesting to ponder whether he has picked a more significant XI in the previous 70 outings.

There’s been plenty of big games, including a World Cup qualifying semi-final play-off against Ukraine, but Thursday night’s clash with Greece, although only a group match, feels like a potentially defining moment in the 62-year-old’s reign.

If, as SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell this week suggested, qualification for the World Cup really is the “last piece of the jigsaw” when it comes to Clarke, then some people in high places clearly agree.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke observes training ahead of facing Greece. | SNS Group

A win against the Greeks would really ignite the Tartan Army’s hopes that finally, after nearly 30 years of trying, Scotland might make it back to world football’s top table. A draw would make it seem a lot more difficult, but still very possible. And a defeat? Well, again, still possible. But, in the words of legendary commentator David Francey: ‘Oh dear, oh dear’.

There will be little time to dwell on the outcome whatever it is. Belarus arrive in Scotland hot on the heels of Greece. The two-matches-in-four-days scenario will of course be part of Clarke’s considerations. As against Denmark in Copenhagen last month, he will seek to play his best team in the first assignment before making changes, if required, for what is, on paper at least, the less taxing of the two fixtures.

Even though they lost their last game 3-0 at home to Denmark, there’s nothing about the visit of Greece that invites even a hint of complacency. They played Scotland off the Hampden pitch as recently as March. Some even viewed the defeat, and the manner of it, as a Clarke sacking offence.

The attraction of Gunn

All the players that started that evening are in the squad again, including Craig Gordon. The 42-year-old goalkeeper is in fact involved for the first time since that dismaying defeat, when he saw three goals flash by him within the opening 47 minutes.

Greece had already comfortably overturned Scotland’s 1-0 lead from the first leg. Gordon’s return, while welcome, won’t see him start unless Nottingham Forest’s Angus Gunn suffers a training ground mishap.

Gunn is in the unusual position of being No. 1 for his country while third choice at his club. He has already accepted he must move on for the good of his career in January. If Scotland can secure their World Cup spot by then, there will be an extra attraction for interested clubs. FIFA pay handsome fees to clubs for releasing their players for the tournament. There will also be extra kudos in having a World Cup ‘keeper on the books.

Scotland's Angus Gunn shakes hands with Craig Gordon | SNS Group

Gunn’s selection is a depressingly straightforward one. As Clarke noted last week when announcing his squad, not one of his “front line ’keepers" are starting for their clubs.

Gordon is yet to feature competitively for Hearts this season. Liam Kelly, meanwhile, is backup to Jack Butland at troubled Rangers and has played only once, in August.

As for the four players in front of Gunn – yes, I would play a back four rather than five, as I’d prefer not to be savaged by the press. Clarke is not concerned about what’s written about him in the papers. However, he knows the mantra better than anyone: win your home games.

No reason to switch to a back five

Scotland were ripped apart by Greece’s forwards while playing four at the back in Spring, but there seems little sense to switch to a back five. It’s not as if Kieran Tierney is making a strong case to accommodate him, which was the strongest argument for this back-five arrangement previously.

Andy Robertson is at left back despite being an unused substitute in two of Liverpool’s last three games. Aaron Hickey, meanwhile, plays right back and could help form a potent double-act on the right with Ben Gannon-Doak. Whether Clarke agrees or not, we shall see. He did not start Gannon-Doak in last month’s opening World Cup qualifier in Copenhagen, opting for two strikers in Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes.

John McGinn played on the right while Scott McTominay, whose form is reportedly suffering in Italy after a positional change necessitated by Kevin De Bruyne’s arrival at Napoli, played in a deeper midfield role. McTominay’s most recent appearance for his club, in the comeback win over Genoa on Sunday, was in the more central position he favours, with De Bruyne named among the substitutes.

Grant Hanley remains a key part of the Scotland set-up under Steve Clarke. | SNS Group

He endured a frustrating night against Denmark. I would play him further forward, behind Adams, with Gannon-Doak on the right and McGinn, in a vein of form at Aston Villa, on the left. As for sitting midfielders, these shirts would be filled by Billy Gilmour and Lewis Ferguson.

No place, then, for Ryan Christie, whose absence represents my most nagging concern and potential biggest regret. Along with Gannon-Doak, he helped turn the game for Bournemouth when he came on in Friday's win over Fulham.

But perhaps the biggest decision is who features at centre-back. Does it matter? Well, yes, against Greece, who like to play with a bustling centre-forward in Vangelis Pavlidis, it does.

Greek threats

Pavlidis has already scored five times in eight league matches for Benfica this season, and teenage star Konstantinos Karetsas, who played a significant role in Greece’s victory in March, appears to has overcome illness ahead of the match. There are several other dangermen, including PAOK’s Giannis Konstantelias and Christos Tziolis, the architect of Rangers’ 6-0 defeat to Club Brugge in August.

So, who partners John Souttar at the back – Grant Hanley or Scott McKenna? He’s an acquired Tartan Army taste, but Hanley relishes back-to-the wall scenarios. Hopefully it’s not one of those for Scotland but they will be required to defend, no question.

He is in good form for Hibs and knows Clarke is right behind him. Either way, it’s a big call, perhaps the manager’s biggest. Fortunately, my head’s not on the block but I will plump for Hanley, with apologies to McKenna, the King of Kirriemuir (and now Zagreb).