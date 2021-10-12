Live coverage of Scotland's World Cup qualifying clash with Faroe Islands. (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

The Tartan Army have bounced into Torshavn for the match at the Tórsvøllur Stadium following Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 defeat win over Israel, courtesy of Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time goal.

Three points will be a huge step towards securing second place having won the last three World Cup qualifiers with Austria and Moldova having been dispatched before the Israel’s pitched up at a packed and partisan Hampden Park.

However, few Scotland fans will need reminding of the pitfalls presented by the Faroes. Away draws in 1999 and 2002 were sobering and ultimately embarrassing experiences for the country’s football team. The minnows have been on an upward trajectory over recent years.