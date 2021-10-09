Scotland 3-2 Israel: Scott McTominay scores in injury time to win it - how it happened

Last month’s wins over Moldova and Austria not only ensured Scotland occupy second spot in the World Cup qualifying section and ruled Grant Hanley out through suspension, it also sparked a national ticket rush for this evening's match.
Scotland 3-2 Israel: How it Happened
Last updated: Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 20:19
- Scotland move four points clear of Israel in second with three games - and nine points - still to play for
- SCOTLAND 3 (McGinn 28, Dykes 62, McTominay 90+3) ISRAEL 2 (Zahavi 5, Dabbur 31)
- Stunning free-kick from playmaker silences Hampden after five minutes. McGinn curls in a leveller but Dabbur responds almost immediately
- Lyndon Dykes penalty saved before half-time but striker nets VAR-assisted goal in second half but McTominay wins it late
- SCOTLAND: Gordon, Patterson, Hendry, Tierney, McTominay, Robertson, McGinn, Gilmour, McGregor, Adams, Dykes.
Full Time
Scotland 3
McGinn 29, Dykes, 57, McTominay 90+3
Israel 2
Zahavi 5, Dabbur 31
Hello and welcome to The Scotsman’s live coverage of this evening’s vital (aren’t they all?) World Cup qualifier between Scotland and Israel.
We’ll have all the build-up, live updates and reaction across the afternoon, evening and weekend.
Familiar foes
Israel and Scotland had met just three times until 2018... since then there have been six games between the teams and tonight will be the SEVENTH in just three years.
Here’s a look at the results between the Scotland men’s team and Israel - and it’s worth noting, Israel have NEVER won at Hampden.
March 28, 2021 Israel 1-1 Scotland
November 18, 2020 Israel 1-0 Scotland
October 8, 2020 Scotland 0-0 Israel (5-3 penalties)
September 4, 2020 Scotland 1-1 Israel
November 20, 2018 Scotland 3-2 Israel
October 11, 2018 Israel 2-1 Scotland
January 28, 1986 Israel 0-1 Scotland
April 28, 1986 Scotland 3-1 Israel
February 25, 1981 Israel 0-1 Scotland
Why it matters
Scotland are second in the group, by a point, ahead of today’s visitors to a very, very wet Glasgow.
While it is not impossible to catch Denmark by the group mathematics, it’s football and not probabilities we’re playing so the race is really on for second place.
After this afternoon’s game Israel head to bottom-side Moldova with a double-header waiting in November away to Austria and home to Faroe Islands.Scotland head away on Tuesday night too, to the Faroe Islands, and then have a tea-time kick-off in Moldova in November followed by the group closer against winners-in-waiting Denmark.
Therefore, the second-versus-third encounter has much riding on it ahead of the final three games, as the table shows.
- Denmark Played – 6; Won 6; Drawn 0; Lost 0; Goals 22; Against 0; Points 18
- Scotland Played – 6; Won 3; Drawn 2; Lost 1; Goals 9; Against 5; Points 11
- Israel Played – 6; Won 3; Drawn 1; Lost 2; Goals 14; Against 11; Points 10
- Austria Played – 6; Won 2; Drawn 1; Lost 3; Goals 9; Against 13; Points 7
- Faroe Is Played – 6; Won 1; Drawn 1; Lost 4; Goals 4; Against 14; Points 4
- Moldova Played – 6; Won 0; Drawn 1; Lost 5; Goals 3; Against 18; Points 1
How to watch
While you’ll surely be joining us here on the blog throughout this afternoon and evening - the game is also on TV and radio if you do have to log off for a few minutes. You’ll be able to catch up on all the posts when you return though and we’ll ensure you don’t miss anything...
What channel is the Scotland game on? Israel match info, kick-off time, TV and stream details
It’s the penultimate Scotland World Cup qualifier at Hampden ahead of the Qatar 2022 extravaganza next year, and it’s familiar opponents in the National Stadium's away dressing room – Israel.
Last time out
This is the 10th time the teams have played in history and the second in this World Cup qualifying section - here’s how the first one went, back in March.
⏰ Half an hour... 📋
This is the first of several alarm calls today - it’s half an hour until Steve Clarke’s team news will be revealed. We expect to learn his line-up around 3.45pm.
In the meantime - is this the team he’ll be announcing?
Suspension
The team news we are guaranteed is that Grant Hanley - a defensive stalwart under Steve Clarke - is suspended after picking up two bookings.
There are three bookings permitted in Champions League group sections but in the international groups? Two rule you out. Scotland coach John Carver questioned the difference earlier this week.
World Cup at 40?
Another piece of team news unlikely to split opinion is Craig Gordon starting in goals - and he has a point to prove.
As promised, half an hour ago here’s the team....