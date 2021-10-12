How the Scotland players rated in nervy 1-0 win over Faroe Islands

Lyndon Dykes scored a late winner – his fourth goal in succession – to secure the three points in what was a tricky night in Torshavn.

The home side had the better of the first half and created their fair share of openings but for Scotland it was all about the win even if the performance left a lot to be desired.

Victory means Steve Clarke's men are now just a win away from securing a World Cup play-off spot with the next match against minnows Moldova in November.

So, how did the Scotland players rate out of ten?

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Craig Gordon - 8 A brilliant save to deny the home side in the first half. Held shots well and was a calm presence in collecting cross balls. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Jack Hendry - 6 The centre-back didn't do much wrong but was part of a defence which struggled with long balls. Replaced when Clarke changed it up. Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Grant Hanley - 6 Brought in for his height and presence at the back. Some shaky moments in the first half with long balls but became a sturdy figure as the game progressed. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Kieran Tierney - 7 A brilliant intervention in the second half to stop an almost certain goal after a great cross from the left. Some excellent passes out of defence, especially to get Scotland in behind the home side. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales