Scotland are in the Faroe Islands for tonight's World Cup qualifier as Steve Clarke’s men look to take another step towards a play-off place for the tournament in Qatar next year.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 8:23 pm
Live coverage of Scotland's World Cup qualifying clash with Faroe Islands. (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
The Tartan Army have bounced into Torshavn for the match at the Tórsvøllur Stadium following Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 defeat win over Israel, courtesy of Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time goal.

Three points will be a huge step towards securing second place having won the last three World Cup qualifiers with Austria and Moldova having been dispatched before the Israel’s pitched up at a packed and partisan Hampden Park.

However, few Scotland fans will need reminding of the pitfalls presented by the Faroes. Away draws in 1999 and 2002 were sobering and ultimately embarrassing experiences for the country’s football team. The minnows have been on an upward trajectory over recent years.

We’ll have all the info and pre-match build-up, team news, match action, reaction and analysis this afternoon, this evening. Refresh for updates.

Last updated: Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 21:30

  • Kick-off 7.45pm
  • Live on Sky Sports
  • Scotland will secure second if they win and both Israel and Austria lose
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 21:30

Scotland score!

Scotland lead 1-0 with Lyndon Dykes diverting a cross from Nathan Patterson into the back of the net.

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 21:25

Patterson & Nisbet ON, Fraser & Christie OFF

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 21:21

Scotland should be ahead

A lovely cross from Fraser was met by McGinn but he headed straight at Gestsson .

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 21:18

Gilmour chance!

Another good chance for Gilmour. McGregor slipped the ball through but his shot was blocked by Gestsson

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 21:17

McGregor ON, Hendry OFF

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 21:10

Dykes yellow card

Now Lyndon Dykes will miss the game with Moldova after a clash with Odmar Færø.

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 21:06

Gilmour chance

Good work from Tierney saw Scotland get to the byline, his cross was diverted into the path of Gilmour by Dykes but the midfielder hit his shot into the ground and wide.

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 21:03

Hour gone

There has been an increased intensity to the play but still a lack of quality. Gestsson has not been tested in the Faroes goal.

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 20:57

McTominay’s runs

Once again the Manchester United midfielder broke from deep but his finish was wayward.

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021, 20:48

Back underway

