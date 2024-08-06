Here are all the latest Scottish transfer headlines - including Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and Liverpool.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland youngster gets transfer green light

Ex-Celtic youngster Ben Doak has been told he can depart Anfield on loan this summer as he steps up his recovery from injury. The 18-year-old had an injury hit campaign with Liverpool last year after exploding on the scene and was called into Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for Euro 2024, but was befallen by injury yet again and forced to withdraw from the tournament. However, the teenager could now be set for regular game time in the 24/25 English Premier League season after being told by new Liverpool boss Arne Slot that he can make a temporary move away from the club. The Anfield giants are said to have received a number of top flight enquiries for the Scotland star, with Southampton, Leicester City and Brentford all linked with a loan move.

Rangers and Celtic linked target in £5million bid

He has been linked to both Old Firm sides for over a year, but it appears Bristol City and Scotland striker Tommy Conway will not be making a move to Glasgow anytime soon. The 21-year-old is currently training away from the Robins first team after he refused to agree to a new contract at Ashton Gate. With the player in the final year of his deal, there was hope that Rangers and/or Celtic would be able to entice the player to the Scottish Premiership in a cut price deal, however, EFL Championship outfit Hull City have joined Middlesbrough in the race for the player’s signature and have made an offer to Bristol City. According to BristolLive, the Tigers have launched a bid in the region of £5m, while a similar bid made by Middlesbrough over the weekend. It is claimed that recently relegated Burnley also retain an interest in the striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs make signing as transfer target in EFL links

Hibs have completed the signing of 34-year-old Junior Hoilett following his spell at Aberdeen. The 63-times capped Canada international has signed a one-year deal. The former Blacburn, QPR and Cardiff winger contributed to 11 goals (eight assists and three goals) in 15 appearances for the Dons following his February arrival last season. Hibs head coach David Gray said: “Junior is someone who has been on our radar, especially after his positive end to the season with Aberdeen. Throughout his career he’s played at a very high level and adapted well to Scottish football last season. He adds extra options and quality to the final third, alongside leadership and experience to the dressing room. We look forward to working with him.” Hibs are also looking to finalise a deal for Fulham and Scotland Under-21 forward Kieron Bowie. They could be dealt a blow, however, in their pursuit of a key loan target. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Republic of Ireland under-21 captain Joe Hodge has been training with Hibs in recent days ahead of a possible loan move. However, it has now emerged that EFL Championship Huddersfield Town are also hoping to complete a deal with the player, who made eight appearances on loan at Queens Park Rangers last season. Hodge is looking for regular first team football ahead of the new campaign and according to the Express and Star, he has now entered discussion with both sides. Hodge has made 13 appearances for Wolves in all competitions since arriving at Molineux in 2021, and has featured in the English Premier League six times.

Rangers transfer ‘clear’

Philippe Clement has confirmed that Romanian midfielder Ianis Hagi has zero future at Rangers, and claims a summer transfer is wanted by both club and player. The Gers boss takes his side to the Polish city of Lublin tonight as Rangers face Dynamo Kiev in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier and revealed the player does not have a future at Ibrox as he previewed the game against the Ukrainian giants. “We had clearly talked with him before the pre-season already,” said Clement. “We need to look at a lot of things with the club, about wages, about how many players you can have in a position, with the budget we have, and to get a budget to make transfers. It was really clear that the idea is to sell. That's what he wanted also. So, that's the clear situation.”

Celtic to name price as record bid looms