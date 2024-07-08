The final four. Two wins from tournament victory. Euro 2024 is now at the most pivotal stage of the competition, with the remaining four nations know they require just one more push for a shot at glory. Alternatively, two teams are just 90 minutes away from feeling a nation’s hearts collectively break. However, there’s also just two more shots for you to claim bragging rights in your Euros fantasy league.

Throughout the tournament, we’ve provided you with top tips, goal-scoring strikers and clean sheet collecting ‘keepers and now it is time for us to reveal which players you must include ahead of semi final stage of the tournament.

Whether you’re leading race at the top, or need last second surgery on your squad to mount a title challenge, Euro 2024 Fantasy Football will allow you to make four free transfers ahead of France vs Spain and England vs Netherlands. But who is offering the best value at this point in the competition?

For the final time, here are the 8 players we recommend you must transfer in your fantasy team this week. Don’t forget, the deadline to make these changes is 8pm on July 9.

1 . Mike Maignan (France) - €5.5 million At this stage in the competition, any goalkeeper will run the risk of losing points such is the quality of opposition they face. That said, France have been exceptional at the back and the AC Milan goalkeeper has conceded just one goal at the tournament - a penalty. The top point scoring goalkeeper in the competition, he's the man you want in the nets.

2 . Dani Olmo (Spain) - €7.5 million There are a multitude of Spanish players that we could suggest you put in your squad, but the RB Leipzig midfielder is one you simply have to include - if you haven't already. He's scored two goals and grabbed two assists for his nation so far, is very well priced and has already shown has can produce in the biggest games, as he did against Germany in the last eight.

3 . Bukayo Saka (England) - €8.5 million A player who seems to truly produce magic when England need it most. The Arsenal hero rescued the Three Lions with a sublime strike in the penalty shoot out victory over Switzerland, while he also played a huge part in the opening game win over Serbia. We have a feeling Saka will have a huge say in this Wednesday's semi final against the Netherlands - so get him in your squad.