It’s crunch time for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions with England taking on Switzerland for a place in the semi-final of UEFA Euro 2024.

European Championship finalists at the last tournament, England will face an impressive Swiss outfit that swept aside reigning champions Italy at the last 16 stage and the stakes, let alone the anticipation, couldn’t be higher.

A 95th equaliser by Jude Bellingham followed by an extra-time winner from Harry Kane finally saw saw off the challenge of Slovakia, however, this Saturday’s quarter final in Düsseldorf will be a whole new challenge for England.

It will take much improved performance and the 11 players tasked with getting England past their biggest challenge yet could define the legacy of boss Gareth Southgate. Who will replace the suspended Marc Guehi for England? Will the formation remain unchanged, or will Luke Shaw return as England reverts to a back three with wings backs?

The Scotsman has predicted how we think England will line up, with plenty of talking points surrounding selection ahead of the game. Do you agree with our line up?

GK: Jordan Pickford England's undisputed number one will start the game barring any late injuries.

RCB: Kyle Walker After starting the first four games of the tournament at full-back, it feels increasingly likely that Southgate will revert to a back three with the Manchester City man on the right-hand side of it.

CB: John Stones In the centre of that back three will be Walker's long-time Manchester City team mate, who is an almost certain starter.