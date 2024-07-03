Three games to victory. Euro 2024 has reached the crunch last eight stage. But it isn’t just on the pitch that fans are anticipating - there are Fantasy Football leagues to be won.

All tournament we have provided you with top tips, must have midfielders and goal-getting strikers and now it is time for us to reveal which players you must include ahead of quarter-final stage of the tournament.

Some fantasy squads will require major surgery due to some of their players heading home from the tournament, and Euro 2024 Fantasy Football is allowing two free transfers ahead of the games. So you’re going to need to see where the best value is as you build your squad for the crunch stage of the competition.

Here are the 8 players we recommend you must transfer in your fantasy team this week. Don’t forget, the deadline to make these changes is 5pm on July 5.

Michel Aebischer (Switzerland) - €5m The Bologna midfielder is a potential bargain. He has one goal and two assists in the tournament so far and is fantastic value compared to many of his peers. The Swiss face a tough task against England, but the ease in which they defeated Italy in the last 16 means it would surprise no one if they edged past an under-performing England. | Getty Images

Cody Gapko (Netherlands) - €7.5m We told you to include the Liverpool attacker ahead of the last 16 and it proved a shrewd transfer - so if you haven't included him yet, you really must! With Netherlands favourites against Turkey in the quarters, get Gapko in your team if you haven't already. He has three goals in four games. No brainer this one. | Getty Images

Jules Koundé (France) - €5m While Didier Deschamps French side have looked a little poor going forward, they've only conceded one goal in four games thanks to their watertight defence. Barcelona defender Koundé has featured in every game and has 30 fantasy league points already. Portugal will be a tough ask - but we're backing France to stifle Ronaldo and co. | Getty Images