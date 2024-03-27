Who is England's highest value player in 2024?Who is England's highest value player in 2024?
England Squad Value: Euro 2024 squad's jaw-dropping £1.5b valuation as each Three Lions star's price revealed

Euro 2024 favourites England will head to the tournament with an astonishing £1.5 billion squad value. From Jude Bellingham to Kobbie Mainoo, here are their 20 most valuable players.

By Graham Falk
Published 27th Mar 2024, 11:07 GMT

As football fans count down the days until the European Championship curtain raiser in Germany, conversations on which stars should be taken on the plane as part of England's Euro 2024 squad are in full flow.

Gareth Southgate's side head to the tournament as the current bookies favourites though their stuttering performances against Brazil and Belgium have left many Three Lions fans questioning what the squad requires if they are to end their almost 60 year wait for silverware.

The likes of Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka are almost certain to be in the 23 names picked by Southgate, however, there are many others sweating on their final inclusion with England having one of Europe's most impressive pool of players to be chose from.

Using popular German football website TransferMarkt, we look at the 20 highest value England players from their jaw-dropping £1.5 billion pound squad.

£154.4 million

1. Jude Bellingham

£154.4 million Photo: Getty Images

£111.5 million

2. Phil Foden

£111.5 million

£111.5 million

3. Bukayo Saka

£111.5 million Photo: Getty Images

£94.3 million

4. Harry Kane

£94.3 million

