As football fans count down the days until the European Championship curtain raiser in Germany, conversations on which stars should be taken on the plane as part of England's Euro 2024 squad are in full flow.

Gareth Southgate's side head to the tournament as the current bookies favourites though their stuttering performances against Brazil and Belgium have left many Three Lions fans questioning what the squad requires if they are to end their almost 60 year wait for silverware.

The likes of Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka are almost certain to be in the 23 names picked by Southgate, however, there are many others sweating on their final inclusion with England having one of Europe's most impressive pool of players to be chose from.