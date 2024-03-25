Who will be the next England manager? It appears to be a question of many football fans lips as the Euro 2024 tournament edges closer and the Three Lions chances of success are weighed up by pundits and fans alike.

However, many feel that Gareth Southgate will depart from his position as manager of the England national team following this summer's Euro 2024 campaign - whether he wins the competition or not.

That has seen many big name managers tipped to take over from the former Crystal Palace defender as the Three Lions look to mould their undeniably talent side into THE team to beat over the next few tournaments.

But who is the favourite to be the next England manager? Here are the latest odds, according to SkyBet.*

*Odds are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Eddie Howe - 4/1 The Newcastle United is the current frontrunner to be the new England manager.

2 . Graham Potter - 8/1 The ex-Brighton and Chelsea boss has long been a rumoured favourite and high up in the odds.

3 . Jurgen Klopp - 8/1 Could the German walk straight out of Liverpool into the England hot seat?