England manager Gareth Southgate is coming under increased pressure as his team continue to struggle at Euro 2024. Cr. Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

England Manager Latest Odds: Who is the favourite to replace Gareth Southgate after Euro 2024? Ex-Rangers boss amongst odds

By Graham Falk
Published 26th Jun 2024, 13:56 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 15:29 BST

Who is favourite to replace Gareth Southgate as England head coach? Names in the frame as the Three Lions continue to struggle at Euro 2024.

After a number of drab performances at Euro 2024, pressure is mounting on England boss Gareth Southgate as his side continue to struggle ahead of their quarter final clash with Switzerland.

Southgate, 53, led England all the way to the final of Euro 2020 but has struggled since losing that game to Italy on penalties and many have called on the hierarchy to make a change at the top - regardless of how England do at this summer’s tournament.

A 1-0 win over Serbia followed by two draws against Denmark and Slovenia was enough to see England top their group at the Euros, while it took a 95th minute equaliser from Jude Bellingham and an extra time goal from Harry Kane to get past Slovakia in the last 16. However, many have raised concern over their lack of fluidity and feel Southgate is a big problem and is holding the talented group back.

But who would be the favourite to take the England reins if Southgate was to depart? Here are the latest odds*.

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

Still out of work after his sacking at Chelsea last year and has long been tipped as a potential successor to Southgate. He is the favourite.

1. Graham Potter - 1/1

Still out of work after his sacking at Chelsea last year and has long been tipped as a potential successor to Southgate. He is the favourite. | Clive RosePhoto: Clive Rose

Another who has long been tipped as a potential replacement for Gareth Southgate is the Newcastle United boss.

2. Eddie Howe - 5/2

Another who has long been tipped as a potential replacement for Gareth Southgate is the Newcastle United boss. | Getty Images

A name that has saw his odds drop since his sacking at Chelsea this summer, would England go foreign again in the search for success?

3. Mauricio Pochettino - 7/2

A name that has saw his odds drop since his sacking at Chelsea this summer, would England go foreign again in the search for success? | AFP via Getty Images

He left Liverpool after a trophy laden period this summer. A German has never managed England before, but crazier things have happened. Sure to be a name England fans would love if it was possible.

4. Jurgen Klopp - 10/1

He left Liverpool after a trophy laden period this summer. A German has never managed England before, but crazier things have happened. Sure to be a name England fans would love if it was possible. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

