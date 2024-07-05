After a number of drab performances at Euro 2024, pressure is mounting on England boss Gareth Southgate as his side continue to struggle ahead of their quarter final clash with Switzerland.

Southgate, 53, led England all the way to the final of Euro 2020 but has struggled since losing that game to Italy on penalties and many have called on the hierarchy to make a change at the top - regardless of how England do at this summer’s tournament.

A 1-0 win over Serbia followed by two draws against Denmark and Slovenia was enough to see England top their group at the Euros, while it took a 95th minute equaliser from Jude Bellingham and an extra time goal from Harry Kane to get past Slovakia in the last 16. However, many have raised concern over their lack of fluidity and feel Southgate is a big problem and is holding the talented group back.

But who would be the favourite to take the England reins if Southgate was to depart? Here are the latest odds*.

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Graham Potter - 1/1 Still out of work after his sacking at Chelsea last year and has long been tipped as a potential successor to Southgate. He is the favourite.

2 . Eddie Howe - 5/2 Another who has long been tipped as a potential replacement for Gareth Southgate is the Newcastle United boss.

3 . Mauricio Pochettino - 7/2 A name that has saw his odds drop since his sacking at Chelsea this summer, would England go foreign again in the search for success?