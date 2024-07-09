After a penalty shootout win against Switzerland, Gareth Southgate’s England are on the cusp of success as they clash with the Netherlands for a place in the final of UEFA Euro 2024 this Wednesday.

Beaten finalists at the last tournament, England will face a Dutch outfit that haven’t reached the European Championship semi finals since 2004 after they produced a 2-1 comeback win over Turkey in the last-eight stage - and the anticipation across both nations is palpable.

A perfect set of penalties from the Three Lions saw them prevail against the Swiss last weekend as they won just a second Euros penalty shoot in their history, but fans will be hoping this week’s game in Dortmund is less anxiety-inducing as the team aim to make it back-to-back European Championship finals.

But who will be the 11 players tasked with getting England past their toughest challenge yet? Will Marc Guehi return for England after suspension? Is Luke Shaw fit enough to start the game? Will the formation remain the same? Could an underperforming Harry Kane lose his place to Ivan Toney? There are so many talking points.

The Scotsman has predicted how we think England will line up, with plenty of talking points surrounding selection ahead of the game. Do you agree with our line up?

GK: Jordan Pickford A penalty hero against Switzerland yet again, the Everton goalkeeper is England's undisputed number one and will start on Wednesday night.

RCB: Kyle Walker He had an improved performed in the quarter-final win over the Swiss and we think Southgate will opt to keep the formation the same, with Walker on the right-hand side of the back three.

CB: John Stones The Manchester City centre-half has won everything domestically and thus will be relied upon the lead the back line against Netherlands by England.