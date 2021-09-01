Denmark 2-0 Scotland: How it happened - Wass and Maehle make sorry Scotland pay for first half failings

A sprinkling of Scotland fans have been spotted around the Danish capital and Steve Clarke is also short in numbers. The national team doesn’t have his problems to seek with only 18 of his 26-man squad able to be in contention for tonight’s encounter.
The prospect facing them is tricky too. Denmark lead the qualifying section with nine points from three games and enter the game off the back of a Euro 2020 campaign which ended in a narrow elimination at the semi-final stage to England.
The Scotsman will be at the heart of the action bringing you all the latest news from the squad base in Scandinavia, with Alan Pattullo in Copenhagen and all the pre-match build-up live match updates and best post-match analysis before the team head back home to face Moldova on Saturday.
Denmark 2-0 Scotland: FULL TIME
Last updated: Wednesday, 01 September, 2021, 18:26
- DENMARK 2 (Wass 13, Maehle 15) SCOTLAND 0 (ht 2-0)
- DENMARK: Schmeichel, Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen, Hojberg, Delaney, Maehle, Wass, Poulsen (Wind 67), Damsgaard, Skov Olsen.
- SCOTLAND: Gordon, McKenna (Dykes 46), Hanley, Cooper, Tierney, Robertson, McGregor, McLean (Turnbull 84), Gilmour (Ferguson 90) , Adams (Christie 71), Fraser
- Parken Stadium, Copenhagen. Kick off 7.45pm
Good evening and welcome to The Scotsman’s live blog bringing you all the updates and action from Scotland’s World Cup qualifying campaign, with the next episode coming up in Denmark.
Story so far
It’s been a wee while - and quite a lot has happened - since the last fixtures in this section were played, so we’ll have little refresher before the build-up with the story so far.
This is the fourth matchday in Group F.
Scotland sit second with five points, four behind leaders Denmark who are Steve Clarke’s hosts tonight.
In between times there’s obviously been the Euros where the Danes performed particularly well before being edged out by England in the semi-final. Fellow group members Austria also performed better than Scotland, making it to the knock-out round and taking eventual winners Italy to extra-time.
But anyway, here’s how the previous three qualifiers went for Steve Clarke’s side back in March.
Scotland 2 Austria 2
Scotland 2-2 Austria recap: Hanley and McGinn earn Scots a point
Scotland twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Austria in their first match of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.
Israel 1 Scotland 1
Israel 1-1 Scotland RECAP: Ryan Fraser cancels out Dor Peretz opener from 25 yards in second draw for Steve Clarke
Scotland were in Tel Aviv for the second World Cup qualifier of the campaign ahead of next year’s finals in Qatar.
Scotland 4 Faroe Islands 0
Tonight’s the night
Which brings us on to tonight.
This is the first of another international triple header - and Steve Clarke’s side are fairly racking up the air-miles.
Here’s what you need to know for the match in Copenhagen at 7.45pm tonight and how to watch it (if your signal drops and you can’t follow the blog, obviously)
Denmark v Scotland: How to watch World Cup qualifier, which TV channel is it on and what time is kick-off?
Scotland will take on Denmark in World Cup qualification as Steve Clarke’s side look to get over their Euro 2020 disappointment by putting the campaign to reach the next major tournament in Qatar 2022 firmly back on track.
Injuries, illness and pings
Steve Clarke has some pretty severe selection issues to cope with.
Usually the strains on a squad comes from sprains, suspensions, knocks and injuries but throw in ‘pings’ and covid restrictions and the Scotland manager will be without John McGinn who has returned a positive test, and Nathan Patterson - unable to travel due to being deemed a close contact of someone who has tested positive. The Rangers defender will be back for the following two games though.
Stephen O’Donnell won’t make it for the Danish game and striker Kevin Nisbet has also picked up a knock in training.
From 26 players in the squad, only 18 are eligible tonight.
The manager
Here’s what the manager had to say ahead of the game
IN QUOTES
Steve Clarke
We have a strong team on the pitch and a good bench. We don’t have the full bench but we have more than enough to be competitive and get the result that we want.
Tonight’s venue
Incase you missed it...
Lots of news has been happening away from the Scotland camp affecting Scottish football, naturally.
One story you might have missed but pretty noteworthy is the news on vaccine passports and the impact on the game in this country.
Back on topic and Scotsman football writer Alan Pattullo discussed the latest happenings from the squad’s base in Denmark earlier today.
WATCH: How will Scotland line-up v Denmark? Alan Pattullo discusses Steve Clarke's selection issues for World Cup qualifier
Our football writer Alan Pattullo provides the latest news from the Scotland camp ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Denmark.
International retirement
There has also been international news and a retirement for Scotland today.