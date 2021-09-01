Denmark 2-0 Scotland: How it happened - Wass and Maehle make sorry Scotland pay for first half failings

It’s been a wee while - and quite a lot has happened - since the last fixtures in this section were played, so we’ll have little refresher before the build-up with the story so far.

This is the fourth matchday in Group F.

Scotland sit second with five points, four behind leaders Denmark who are Steve Clarke’s hosts tonight.

In between times there’s obviously been the Euros where the Danes performed particularly well before being edged out by England in the semi-final. Fellow group members Austria also performed better than Scotland, making it to the knock-out round and taking eventual winners Italy to extra-time.

But anyway, here’s how the previous three qualifiers went for Steve Clarke’s side back in March.

Scotland 2 Austria 2

Scotland 2-2 Austria recap: Hanley and McGinn earn Scots a point Scotland twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Austria in their first match of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Israel 1 Scotland 1

Israel 1-1 Scotland RECAP: Ryan Fraser cancels out Dor Peretz opener from 25 yards in second draw for Steve Clarke Scotland were in Tel Aviv for the second World Cup qualifier of the campaign ahead of next year’s finals in Qatar.

Scotland 4 Faroe Islands 0