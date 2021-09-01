Denmark v Scotland: How to watch World Cup qualifier, which TV channel is it on and what time is kick-off?

Scotland will take on Denmark in World Cup qualification as Steve Clarke’s side look to get over their Euro 2020 disappointment by putting the campaign to reach the next major tournament in Qatar 2022 firmly back on track.

Scotland stars in training ahead of Wednesday night's match with Denmark. Picture: SNS
When is the game?

The match takes place at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Wednesday, September 1 at 7.45pm.

How can I watch?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Each programme begins at 7pm.

Can I stream the match?

There are options to stream through Sky Go (for Sky customers) or Now TV for those just looking to get a pass for this particular game.

Where else can I follow?

For those happy enough to listen to the match, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage. The Sportsound programme runs from 6pm to 10pm and will feature both pre-match build-up and post-match reaction.

