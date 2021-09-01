Denmark v Scotland: How to watch World Cup qualifier, which TV channel is it on and what time is kick-off?

When is the game?
The match takes place at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Wednesday, September 1 at 7.45pm.
How can I watch?
The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Each programme begins at 7pm.
Can I stream the match?
There are options to stream through Sky Go (for Sky customers) or Now TV for those just looking to get a pass for this particular game.
Where else can I follow?
For those happy enough to listen to the match, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage. The Sportsound programme runs from 6pm to 10pm and will feature both pre-match build-up and post-match reaction.