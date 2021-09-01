Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs set for Scottish Government vaccine certificate impact

Scottish football fans could be impacted by the introduction of vaccine certificates. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

In a statement to parliament, it was confirmed a debate and vote will take place at Holyrood next week regarding the plans.

If agreed, certifications will be introduced in limited settings later this month once all adults have been given the opportunity to be vaccinated.

More than 4 million people have received a first dose and nearly 3.7million with both doses.

Certifications would be used for nightclubs and adult entertainment venues, unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor live events with more than 4,000 people and any event which has more than 10,000 people.

Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers all average more than 10,000 fans. Therefore supporters would be required to have had both doses to watch their team if the vote is passed.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster told BBC Scotland of his surprise about the certificates and has put the game in the country “on the back foot”.

The First Minister believes the implementation would help control the spread of Covid-19.

"Many of the events and venues that are covered by the certification scheme are important – they matter to our economy, and to our cultural and social life,” she said.

"That's why we want to enable them to stay open safely – but they are not essential services.