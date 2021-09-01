WATCH: How will Scotland line-up v Denmark? Alan Pattullo discusses Steve Clarke's selection issues for World Cup qualifier

With transfer deadline day out of the way, focus now shifts onto Scotland and their World Cup qualification bid, which restarts against Denmark in Copenhagen tonight.

Scotsman football writer Alan Pattullo is in the Danish capital and will be making his way to the Parken Stadium for what promises to be a difficult test for Steve Clarke’s side, who have had a number of call-offs to contend with.

In this latest episode of the Scotsman Football Show, Alan sets the scene for the big match, discusses the potential Scotland starting XI and gives an insight into the Danish dangermen to watch out for.

Steve Clarke only has 15 outfield players to choose from for Scotland's World Cup qualifier against Denmark in Copenhagen. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)