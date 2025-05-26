'My hardest decision': Scotland's 154-cap captain calls time on career

Nations League matches will be final games for defender

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie has announced she will retire from football after the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

The 35-year-old, who was won 154 caps since making her Scotland debut against France in 2009, will end her 19-year career following the games against Austria and the Netherlands.

A frustrating season has seen Corsie sidelined with injury and she was only able to make two appearances for Aston Villa before the club announced the her departure earlier this month ahead of the expiry of her contract in June.

Speaking about her retirement, Corsie said: “This has been the hardest decision that I’ve ever made. My heart and my head want me to continue, but I know this is the right moment for me. It’s been a wonderful journey and when I look at where the game is now, it gives me great pride to know that I’ve played a part in that.

“To play for Scotland has been one of the greatest things I’ve ever done, and I’ve felt so much pride in leading this team for so many years. I’ll hold those years and memories close to my heart forever.”

Corsie began her career with Aberdeen and has since represented teams including Glasgow City, Seattle Reign and Utah Royals. She joined Villa in January 2022 after signing on a two-and-a-half year deal from National Women’s Soccer League side Kansas City Current and made 57 appearances for the Women’s Super League outfit.

The defender was made Scotland captain in 2017 and featured in their 2017 European Championship campaign as well as the 2019 World Cup. Corsie’s final involvement for her country comes in the Nations League, where Scotland are still searching for their first win in Group A1 having lost all four matches so far. Melissa Andreatta’s side host Austria at Hampden Park on Friday before travelling to Tilburg to face the Netherlands on June 3.

Corsie ‘grateful’ to Andreatta

Corsie added: “Potentially being able to play my final minutes in the game in a Scotland shirt means the world and it’s a really fitting way to bring the curtain down on my career in the professional game. I’m incredibly grateful to Melissa (Andreatta) for the opportunity to end it this way.

“To play and to captain for this amazing country was more than I ever dreamt was possible. Even though I won’t be in the dressing room or on the pitch, I’ll always be an ally and a supporter of the Scotland Women’s team.