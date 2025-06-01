Celtic are targeting a talented 19-year-old defender from the EFL.

Celtic are ready to rival English Premier League clubs for highly-rated teenager Harley Mills as they look to replace long serving left-back Greg Taylor this summer.

The 19-year-old is in-demand this summer after a breakout campaign for EFL League One side Peterborough United, with the Posh reported to be mulling over a £1million bid from Marco Silva’s Fulham last week, who has impressed since arriving from Aston Villa’s academy.

Mills, who scored an outrageous free- kick in Peterborough’s 2-0 win over Birmingham City in the Vertu Trophy Final back in April, began the season on loan at non-league outfit Enfield but morphed into one of the club’s best performers after breaking into Darren Ferguson’s first team in the second-half of the 2024/25 campaign.

Brendan Rodgers is looking for defensive reinforcements this summer as speculation continues to surround the future of Greg Taylor at Celtic. | Getty Images

Celtic will see fan favourite Kieran Tierney return on a pre-contract agreement from Arsenal this summer, however, head coach Brendan Rodgers is still on the lookout for further reinforcements at left-back with the Hoops boss said to be ‘resigned to losing’ Greg Taylor this summer., according to a report from the Scottish Sun.

The Scotland international has been linked with a move to Dinamo Zagreb and PAOK this summer, with his contract set to expire at Celtic Park next month, while left-back Jeffrey Schlupp has returned to Crystal Palace after his loan spell at the club came to an end following the Scottish Cup final defeat to Aberdeen last weekend.

Elsewhere in the Scottish Premiership, managerless Dundee have made a significant step towards the appointment of a new boss after being granted permission to speak with Linfield head coach David Healy about replacing Tony Docherty in the Den’s Park dugout.

The ex-Rangers striker has led the club to six NIFL Premiership titles during his time as manager at Windsor Park, alongside two Irish Cups and three Irish League Cups, but almost moved to Scotland last season in order to become the new manager of Raith Rovers, before opting to say with the Blues at the final hour.