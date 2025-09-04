Night of drama in Europe as Germany are beaten by Slovakia

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin was once again left on the sidelines - this time for his country Belgium as they won 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein.

Raskin was controversially omitted from the Rangers squad for Sunday’s Old Firm match against Celtic after a breakdown in his relationship with current Ibrox boss Russell Martin. And while he was linked with both Wolves and Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day, the 24-year-old remains a Rangers player.

He has since jetted off for international duty with Belgium and was part of the matchday squad for the qualifier in Vaduz. However, he was left on bench as the Belgians chalked up a straightforward victory over the minnows. Youri Tielemans netted a double, with Malick Fofana, Kevin de Bruyne, Arthur Theate and Maxime de Cuyper adding the other goals.

Slovakia striker David Strelec scores to down Germany - he was linked with Celtic over the summer. | AFP via Getty Images

Belgium move on to seven points in Group J, three behind leaders Wales - although they have two games in hand over them. Raskin will hope to be involved on Sunday when Rudy Garcia’s side host Kazakhstan in Brussels.

Elsewhere, reported Celtic target David Strelec inspired Slovakia to a surprise 2-0 win over Germany in Bratislava.

Strelec emerged as one of several strikers Celtic were monitoring over the summer as they looked to reinforce their frontline. However, the 24-year-old ended up joining Middlesbrough from Slovan Bratislava, with the English Championship side shelling out £6.5 million up front plus add-ons.

But judging by his performance for Slovakia, Strelec could turn out to be an astute signing. He set up David Hancko for the opening Slovakian goal just before half time before doubling the hosts’ advantage on 55 minutes, curling a delightful effort beyond Germany keeper Oliver Baumann.

The result leaves the Germans bottom of Group A after the opening round of World Cup fixtures and they will look to bounce back against Northern Ireland on Sunday, who were 3-1 winners away at Luxembourg.