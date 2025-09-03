'Certain' - Rangers chief delivers Russell Martin verdict and reveals next steps in Nico Raskin rift

Sporting director backs Martin to win over Rangers doubters

Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell is "certain" Russell Martin will win over his critics after ranking the under-fire head coach among the best he has worked with.

Martin has faced calls to be sacked after a poor start to his tenure which has resulted in Rangers making their worst start to a league campaign since 1983 and crashing out of the Champions League in humiliating fashion following a 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge which included a 6-0 second leg defeat in Belgium.

However, Thelwell, who also arrived at Ibrox this summer after departing a similar role at Everton, is convinced that Rangers will turn a corner under Martin as he asked fans to show perspective after a summer of significant change which involved the the club being bought over by US investors Andrew Cavanegh and 49ers Enterprises.

"I've been very lucky over the course of my career to have worked with some very good managers and head coaches, and I have to say, he is one of the best," Thelwell told Rangers TV as he gave his verdict on Martin.

"He's a very, very good coach, very good on the grass, very well organised. He's extremely high energy, so he gives time to players and wants to work with them, develop them, and try to make them better. Also, he cares about the group, the results, the performances and about the staff here. I've found him very collaborative.

"I appreciate I'm saying all of those things and we haven't translated all of that hard work and energy into what we need to see on the pitch. But I am certain that will happen. I appreciate it's very easy for me to sit here and ask for patience - I won't do that because I know we work at an incredible football club that desires and needs to have a winning team very quickly, but there also needs to be a little bit of perspective because we have changed so much. Hopefully in due course the fans and everybody will see all of the good work that's been going on out on the pitch through the performances."

Clear-the-air talks

Thelwell also addressed the situation surrounding Nicolas Raskin after the Belgium midfielder was dropped from the Rangers squad for the goalless draw against Celtic on Sunday amid an ongoing rift with Martin. It was widely speculated the 24-year-old would be sold before Monday’s transfer deadline, but no move materialised. Clear-the-air talks are scheduled for after the international break.

"To my mind, he goes on international duty, comes back a Rangers player, and Russell and I sit down with Nico and talk about what we do next," Thelwell explained. "It's very important that we understand that we all want the same thing, we all want a better, stronger and winning Rangers team.

"I think it's important to make the point that this is an important year for Nico. He's a terrific player, a full Belgium international. He's got a World Cup coming up, and I'm sure he's going to want to be a strong part of that. Him doing his best for Rangers and playing well for Rangers is going to be important to him and important to us. Conversations need to be had in due course."

Thelwell also backed the work Rangers have done in the transfer market after the new owners sanctioned a net spend of around £20million recruiting 14 new players including £8m alone on 21-year-old Everton striker Youssef Chermiti.

