Best Euro 2024 players: The 10 highest valued footballers at the European Championships - including English ace and German wonderkid

By Graham Falk
Published 5th Jun 2024, 12:56 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2024, 12:57 BST

Here are the top 10 players with the biggest transfer value at Euro 2024 - including players from England, France and Germany.

With Euro 2024 on the horizon and Kylian Mbappe’s mega bucks deal to Real Madrid now confirmed, eyes will be focused on some of Europe’s biggest footballing talents in the coming weeks and months.

As it so often does, unique sporting talent can often be the gateway to unimaginable riches, with some of the world’s top football clubs desperate to add the best footballers in the world to their ranks.

And the European Championships will offer Europe’s top players a stage for which to showcase their talents and perhaps earn a lucrative summer move - or a hefty pay rise.

But who are the highest valued players heading to Euro 2024 this year? We looked at popular statistics website TransferMarkt to discover which player have been earmarked as the world’s most valuable.

Recently signed by Spanish giants Real Madrid on a Bosman free transfer, the 25-year-old French icon is one of the world's most valuable footballers. His current market value stands at £153 million.

1. Kylian Mbappe - France

Photo: Getty Images

Another Real Madrid star worth mega bucks? That's right, believe it or not but the La Liga champions currently own two of the world's most valuable footballers. Arguably the most in-form player on the planet, he will be key to any success England have at Euro 2020. He is currently valued at £153 million.

2. Jude Bellingham - England

Photo: Getty Images

The EPL player of the season has been on fire for Manchester City recently and was their key player as they lifted a fourth consecutive title. His stock his risen this summer and he completes our top three with a market value of £127.6 million.

3. Phil Foden - England

Photo: Getty Images

Three England stars in the top four most valuable players? There's perhaps a reason the Three Lions are heading to the Euros as one of the favourites. This Arsenal superstar has a market value of £119.1 million.

4. Bukayo Saka - England

Photo: Getty Images

