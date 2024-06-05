As it so often does, unique sporting talent can often be the gateway to unimaginable riches, with some of the world’s top football clubs desperate to add the best footballers in the world to their ranks.
And the European Championships will offer Europe’s top players a stage for which to showcase their talents and perhaps earn a lucrative summer move - or a hefty pay rise.
But who are the highest valued players heading to Euro 2024 this year? We looked at popular statistics website TransferMarkt to discover which player have been earmarked as the world’s most valuable.
1. Kylian Mbappe - France
Recently signed by Spanish giants Real Madrid on a Bosman free transfer, the 25-year-old French icon is one of the world's most valuable footballers. His current market value stands at £153 million. Photo: Getty Images
2. Jude Bellingham - England
Another Real Madrid star worth mega bucks? That's right, believe it or not but the La Liga champions currently own two of the world's most valuable footballers. Arguably the most in-form player on the planet, he will be key to any success England have at Euro 2020. He is currently valued at £153 million. Photo: Getty Images
3. Phil Foden - England
The EPL player of the season has been on fire for Manchester City recently and was their key player as they lifted a fourth consecutive title. His stock his risen this summer and he completes our top three with a market value of £127.6 million. Photo: Getty Images
4. Bukayo Saka - England
Three England stars in the top four most valuable players? There's perhaps a reason the Three Lions are heading to the Euros as one of the favourites. This Arsenal superstar has a market value of £119.1 million. Photo: Getty Images