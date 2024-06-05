Tommy Conway has been added to Scotland provisional Euro 2024 - but what type of player is he?

Scotland forward Tommy Conway could be set for a surprise trip to Euro 2024 after being drafted into Steve Clarke’s provisional squad as a last minute replacement for Ben Doak.

Just hours after bagging a goal for Scotland Under-21’s against Turkey on Monday, the Bristol City striker was handed his first senior call-up following an injury to Liverpool teenager Doak - and many are tipping him to be included in Clarke’s final 26 for the European Championship this summer after a strong domestic campaign.

After beating off competition from the likes of Ross Stewart, Oli McBurnie and Kevin Nisbet, we look at what Conway can offer Scotland at Euro 2024, what type of player he is and those recent transfer links to Rangers.

Who is Tommy Conway? Tommy Conway facts and statistics

Growing up an Arsenal fan, he joined Bristol City at the age of just seven and came through their academy ranks alongside current £25 million midfielder Alex Scott, who joined EPL side Bournemouth last summer.

Exposed to senior football aged 17, he spent time on loan at Yate Town and Bath City before he impressing then Robins boss Nigel Pearson during pre-season. Conway netted three goals in five games for the Robins across pre-season and was praised by ex-Manchester United youngster and team mate George Tanner, who said: “The young lads have really done well. People like Sam Bell and Tommy Conway have shown real fitness.”

That impressive pre-season spell resulted in him breaking into City’s first team, where he won the EFL young player of the month award for August 2022 and enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with nine goals in 34 games. He went one better last year, scoring 10 in 39 and was named the Bristol City young player of the year for 2023/2024.

Born in Taunton, he is eligible to play for Scotland via his Stirling-born grandfather. Conway admits his father, Joe, always encouraged him to embrace his links to the Tartan Army and he was eventually called up to the Scotland under-21 squad in September 2022 where he has scored three goals in seven games.

What type of player is Tommy Conway?

Despite playing in the notoriously physical EFL Championship, Conway is far from the stereotypical second tier striker. Vastly different from the injured Lyndon Dykes, Conway offers speed and has energy more akin to a Duracell bunny. Despite looking up to England captain Harry Kane as a youngster, the 21-year-old is more similar to another former English Premier League icon.

Former boss Pearson compared the pacey forward to one of his former players - Premier League title winner Jamie Vardy. “I like to go in behind a little bit more,” admitted the striker in a recent interview. BristolWorld described him as a “genuine sniffer” as far back as 2022, adding he “allies sharp movement with a relentless hounding of opposition defenders when City are without the ball” - which is a pretty solid description.

Tommy Conway contract situation - and transfer links to Rangers

The 21-year-old striker has been in demand ever since his impressive breakout season in 2022/2023. A number of clubs are keen on the EFL Championship forward with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Brentford all credited with an interest in the striker - though Rangers’ interest in Conway appears to be long-standing, with links to the striker going back over a year.

