Aberdeen transfers: Calvin Ramsay likely to stay, Ryan Hedges replacement?, no move for Premiership's top scorer - what to expect at Pittodrie

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

From the start of the January transfer window, Calvin Ramsay’s name has featured alongside an increasing number of clubs from England and around Europe. There has been Watford, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Manchester United. Then Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt before Serie A’s Bologna emerged as the frontrunners. And most recently Leeds United have been touted as a possible destination.

Ramsay had an excellent first half of the season before injury, emerging as an important first-team player and earning Scotland Under-21 recognition.

Glass made it clear from pretty early on that both he and the club were reluctant to see the 18-year-old sold at the end of the window, weakening the team for the remainder of the campaign.

Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay is in demand. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

That was tested last week with Bologna submitting an offer which would have reportedly netted the Dons around £4million but involved an initial loan. It was rejected.

Glass noted that the transfer speculation had impacted the teenager but that he still expects him to be an Aberdeen player at the close of the window.

"He is fine, it has definitely affected him a touch, I think anyone can see that," he said.

"I am not surprised it has affected him a little bit, being only 18 and the first time he has been through this."

The Dons weren't in action at the weekend with their Premiership clash with St Johnstone postponed. With the club battling for a top four position, the club are not in a position where they have to sell arguably their biggest playing asset.

On Sunday, it was confirmed they had sold Ryan Hedges to Blackburn Rovers which could open the door for a possible addition in the forward areas.

After signing American midfielder Dante Polvara early in the window, the focus was on attacking signings. Colombian-born Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen has arrived after the club fought off competition for the player.

Glass admitted it “would be nice” to add another in the forward area and they may need to replace Hedges who combined for five goals and assists in the league, the third highest figures in the squad with the team needing to improve their away record.

St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath was once a key target on a pre-contract but Aberdeen pulled their offer..

The Dons have been credited with an interest in Peterborough United winger Ryan Broom but according to reports in England he turned down a move and will stay on loan at Plymouth Argyle for the remainder of the season.

"There are actually three clubs in for Ryan, but he wants to stay at Plymouth," Posh sporting director Barry Fry said. “He’s very happy down there, but they have yet to make a bid for him."

Celtic Mikey Johnston is another who has been linked with a loan switch to Pittodrie, while The Scotsman understands Aberdeen are not planning a swoop for the Premiership’s top scorer Regan Charles-Cook, his most likely destination is England in the summer.