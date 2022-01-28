Aberdeen transfers: Calvin Ramsay expected to stay as Dons 'accept' offer for Ryan Hedges

The 18-year-old defender is highly sought-after by the Serie A outfit, who had an offer in the region of £3.5m booted out by the Dons this week, but have returned with a reported fee believed to be in the region of £4.8m.

A move to the Italian side would see the Dons left-back join up with fellow Scottish youngster Aaron Hickey, who made the move from Hearts 18 months ago.

However, Glass insists that, as things stand, no offer has been accepted and Ramsay will be included in his squad for the visit of St Johnstone on Saturday.

Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay has been the subject of a second transfer bid from Bologna. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"We're still at the stage that I've not been told anything is imminent, so whether there is or isn't any bids in it's not close enough that it's going to affect our team tomorrow," Glass said.

"We've got players to cover different positions within the squad.

"We've also got targets for any eventualities so we're always doing our work behind the scenes."

Glass added that the rumours have been difficult for the teenager to deal with.

"Calvin's fine. I think it has definitely affected him a touch, I think anyone can see that," he said.

"But we'll get to Monday night and I think he'll still be with us and be ready to tackle the second part of the season.

"I'm not surprised it's affected him a little bit, he's only 18 and it's the first time he's been through this.

"He'll be ready to perform for us tomorrow, hopefully again on Tuesday night and then the rest of the season.

"He'll be fine."

One player who does look to be on his way out of Pittodrie though is winger Ryan Hedges after the Dons agreed a transfer fee with Blackburn Rovers.

The Daily Record report that Aberdeen have reached an agreement with Rovers over a £200,000 fee plus add-ons for the Welsh international.

Meanwhile, Austin Samuels, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Aberdeen from Wolves, has signed for Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The striker makes the permanent switch from the Premier League to the Scottish Championship after three loan spells.