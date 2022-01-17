Aberdeen pull plug on Jamie McGrath move as St Mirren ace considers other options

Aberdeen have pulled the plug on their offer to sign St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 17th January 2022, 6:11 am
Updated Monday, 17th January 2022, 6:31 am
St Mirren star Jamie McGrath has set his sights on down south. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Dons were very keen on the Buddies star who is in the final months of his deal in Paisley.

A lucrative pre-contract offer had been made to the McGrath which appealed to the Irish midfielder. It would have seen him become one of Aberdeen’s highest paid players.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

The Scotsman understands that deal is no longer on the table after interest from clubs in the English Championship emerged.

It is believed Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic, who have just signed former Dons captain Graeme Shinnie, are keen on the player.

The possibility of a move to England piqued McGrath’s interest and led to the 25-year-old delaying committing his future to Aberdeen.

A move south of the border is understood to be McGrath’s preference and with that the Pittodrie club have removed their contract offer.

The St Mirren star was a key target this month with the hope a pre-contract agreement could lead to a January switch.

Buddies boss Jim Goodwin had confirmed the club had made their own lucrative contract to the player who joined in 2019 from Dundalk. St Mirren have reportedly put a £350,000 price tag on McGrath for any club wanting to sign him this month.

Aberdeen, who have already added American midfielder Dante Polvara, will now switch focus to other targets.

The club have been linked with Peterborough United’s Ryan Broom, while Ryan Hedges’ future is yet to be decided.

The Dons are back in action on Tuesday when they face Rangers at Pittodrie.

Read More

Read More
Why Aberdeen are focusing on quality over quantity in the transfer market

Don't miss out on a 30 per cent discount on an annual sports subscription. We have a special offer throughout January where you can get a reduced package. Visit https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions/sports for more details

AberdeenSt MirrenGraeme ShinnieJim GoodwinPittodrie
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.