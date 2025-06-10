Can you believe it has been eight years since Leigh Griffiths bagged those two unforgettable free-kicks for Scotland against England in the sun in front of a sold-out Hampden?

“I’ve not seen a football celebration in a ground like this for a long, long, long time,” remarked a crestfallen Gary Neville on co-commentary, as the then-Celtic forward fired two unstoppable free-kicks beyond the outstretched arm of Three Lions goalkeeper Joe Hart in the dying embers of the World Cup qualifier in Glasgow.

The home crowd exploded into scenes of wild celebration that have struggled to be matched since. Griffiths sprinted around the Hampden track as if he was a 200 metres runner and, for a moment, the southside of Glasgow was the place to be! It is one of the most iconic games in the history of the stadium. Okay, so Harry Kane’s even later leveller spoiled it a little, but let’s not labour on that ...

Were you there that day? If so, here are 21 of the best retro photos of Scotland fans during the famous 2-2 draw with England in 2017. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

