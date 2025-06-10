Here are 21 of the best retro photos of Scotland fans during the famous 2-2 draw with England at Hampden in 2017. Cr: SNS Group.Here are 21 of the best retro photos of Scotland fans during the famous 2-2 draw with England at Hampden in 2017. Cr: SNS Group.
21 brilliant retro photos of Scotland fans at the famous 2-2 draw with England in 2017 at Hampden

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 10th Jun 2025, 09:13 BST

One of the most famous afternoons in Hampden history, Scotland and England played out a breathtaking 2-2 draw eight years ago today.

Can you believe it has been eight years since Leigh Griffiths bagged those two unforgettable free-kicks for Scotland against England in the sun in front of a sold-out Hampden?

“I’ve not seen a football celebration in a ground like this for a long, long, long time,” remarked a crestfallen Gary Neville on co-commentary, as the then-Celtic forward fired two unstoppable free-kicks beyond the outstretched arm of Three Lions goalkeeper Joe Hart in the dying embers of the World Cup qualifier in Glasgow.

The home crowd exploded into scenes of wild celebration that have struggled to be matched since. Griffiths sprinted around the Hampden track as if he was a 200 metres runner and, for a moment, the southside of Glasgow was the place to be! It is one of the most iconic games in the history of the stadium. Okay, so Harry Kane’s even later leveller spoiled it a little, but let’s not labour on that ...

Were you there that day? If so, here are 21 of the best retro photos of Scotland fans during the famous 2-2 draw with England in 2017. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Two different generations of Scotland fan witnessed one of the greatest games in Hampden history.

1. Hampden history

Two different generations of Scotland fan witnessed one of the greatest games in Hampden history. | SNS Group

A Scotland fan cheers on the team against England in 2017.

2. Let's go Scotland!

A Scotland fan cheers on the team against England in 2017. | SNS Group

Scotland fans wave their flags during the game against England.

3. The Rampant Lion

Scotland fans wave their flags during the game against England. | SNS Group

Fans sing the national anthem ahead of kick-off at Hampden.

4. Flower of Scotland

Fans sing the national anthem ahead of kick-off at Hampden. | SNS Group

