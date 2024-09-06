A long range drive from Sebastian Szymański and a Robert Lewandowski penalty had given the visitors a commanding half-time lead, but Scotland would roar back to level the game thanks to goals from Napoli duo Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay. It wasn’t to be enough though, as Zalewski’s late, late penalty handed Poland victory.

Despite the defeat, the Tartan Army were in fine voice all night, with head coach Steve Clarke telling reporters after the game “they were fantastic, even in the first half when the goals went against us, I always felt that the supporters were with us. At the start of the second half we get the early goal. I think the supporters enjoy watching their team when they play like that. The supporters were fantastic in the summer. For me the supporters when they come to Hampden are always great.”