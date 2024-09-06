Here are 21 superb photos of Scotland and Poland fans at the Nations League game at Hampden Park last night. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Published 6th Sep 2024
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 09:20 BST

Scotland suffered a devastating injury time defeat to Poland in their Nations League opener at Hampden Park on Thursday night in front of around 46k fans.

Scotland suffered a gut-punch on their return to competitive action as a 97th minute penalty from Nicola Zalewski condemned them to a devastating 3-2 defeat in the Nations League.

A long range drive from Sebastian Szymański and a Robert Lewandowski penalty had given the visitors a commanding half-time lead, but Scotland would roar back to level the game thanks to goals from Napoli duo Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay. It wasn’t to be enough though, as Zalewski’s late, late penalty handed Poland victory.

Despite the defeat, the Tartan Army were in fine voice all night, with head coach Steve Clarke telling reporters after the game “they were fantastic, even in the first half when the goals went against us, I always felt that the supporters were with us. At the start of the second half we get the early goal. I think the supporters enjoy watching their team when they play like that. The supporters were fantastic in the summer. For me the supporters when they come to Hampden are always great.”

Here, we take a look at the best photos of loyal Tartan Army - and some travelling Poland supporters - at Hampden Park last night.

A Scotland fan and a Poland fan share a photo ahead of the game.

1. Take a picture!

A Scotland fan and a Poland fan share a photo ahead of the game. | SNS Group

Scotland fans give us a thumbs up prior to the game.

2. Thumbs up

Scotland fans give us a thumbs up prior to the game. | SNS Group

Supporters outside of Hampden get ready for the start of the Nations League.

3. Come on Scotland

Supporters outside of Hampden get ready for the start of the Nations League. | SNS Group

This Poland fan has certainly dressed for the occasion.

4. Dressed to impress

This Poland fan has certainly dressed for the occasion. | SNS Group

