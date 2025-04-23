18-goal Scotland international linked to EPL transfer as duo target Steve Clarke new boy
Scotland international striker George Hirst could find himself playing in the English Premier League (EPL) next season, despite being relegated from the top flight with Ipswich Town last week, after he emerged as a summer transfer target for two clubs.
Pivotal in his side’s memorable 2023/24 promotion campaign, despite missing several months of the campaign due to a troublesome hamstring injury, Hirst scored seven goals and registered a further six assists as the club completed back-to-back promotions in stunning fashion.
Ipswich’s spell in the English Premier League lasted just one season though, with their demotion confirmed following last week’s 4-0 home defeat to Arsenal. The 27-year-old has impressed when given the opportunity by boss Kieran McKenna this season though, scoring two goals in three starts for the Tractor Boys. Although, he has found regular game time hard to come by due to the form of £30million-rated striker Liam Delap.
Called up by Scotland boss Steve Clarke for the Nations League playoff games with Greece in March, the former Leicester City hitman was drafted in as a late addition to the squad after his paperwork was ratified by Fifa, coming off the bench in both games to earn his first caps for the Tartan Army. With Scotland reliant on Lyndon Dykes, Lawrence Shankland and Che Adams in recent years, the addition of Hirst was viewed as a positive step, with the player seen as a genuine EPL striker with his best years still ahead of him.
"I've known for a while that I could play for Scotland and that's always been a big aim of mine,” said Hirst upon the confirmation of his call up last month. “I've been asked about it in the media over the past year and I've tried to bat it off, saying that I'm just going to focus on Ipswich, but if I'm being brutally honest it's always been in the back of my mind."
Hirst has been tipped to play a big role for Ipswich next year in the EFL Championship with the club likely to lose top goalscorer Delap due to a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave if a bid of £30million is made. It is believed the club see Hirst - who has scored 18 goals during his spell at Ipswich - playing a prominent role in their bid to return to the English top flight at the first time of asking.
However, the East Anglian club may have to brace themselves for some serious interest in his services, with reports claiming recently promoted duo Leeds United and Burnley are plotting a move for the two-cap Scotland international. The EFL Championship sides confirmed their place in next season’s top flight with wins over Stoke City and Sheffield United respectively on Monday, and are already making plans for their summer transfer recruitment, with Hirst reportedly one of the names on the list for both sides.
As per journalist Pete O’Rouke, the rumoured interest from both clubs has prompted Ipswich to open up contract negotiations, with head coach McKenna said to be ‘desperate’ to keep him at Portman Road beyond the current season.
