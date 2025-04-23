Rangers manager blow as Ibrox linked boss favourite for EFL job following surprise sacking

Rangers could be about to suffer a blow in their search for a new manager.

Rangers could be set to miss out on one of their top managerial targets after a shock sacking on Tuesday saw a candidate installed as the early favourite for a vacant head coach role in the EFL Championship.

The Ibrox club are on the lookout for their next permanent manager this summer, following the sacking of Philippe Clement in February. Former captain and Rangers hero Barry Ferguson was handed the reins on an interim basis until the end of the season, but inconsistent form means the club could look elsewhere in their search to fill the Ibrox dugout.

Ferguson was able to lead the side to the Europa League quarter-final after beating Fenerbahce in the last 16 of the competition on penalties, while he also courted favour after inflicting a first home league defeat of the season on Old Firm rivals Celtic, winning a dramatic game 3-2 thanks to a Hamza Igamane’s late winner. Home defeats to Motherwell and Hibs, alongside defensive frailties, have clouded his tenure, though.

Alongside ex-Rangers title winning boss Steven Gerrard, former Scotland international Russell Martin had emerged as one of the top contenders for the manager’s role at Ibrox, with the 39-year-old head coach in search of his next job after his dismissal from English Premier League outfit Southampton in December.

Rangers interim manager Barry Ferguson applauds the fans following the UEFA Europa League quarter-final, second leg match at the Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao, Spain

On a recent podcast, Martin had said of his next job: “Context is important. People forget that in football a lot. The culture of the club, what it’s about, what it’s been used to. I’m not sure there’s certain clubs I could go into and ask for patience, where the goalie’s standing on the ball for 25 seconds, but they want it put forward quickly, because that’s what they’ve been used to. I’m aware I’ve probably limited my job options, somewhat.”

However, the Ibrox giants could now face serious competition if they were to move for Martin after he became the early favourite for the head coach role at his former club Norwich City following the shock sacking of Johannes Hoff Thorup on Tuesday.

The Norwegian boss was relieved of his duties at Carrow Road after a run of four defeats in the last five games left them in 14th position in the EFL Championship. While the East Anglian club have confirmed first team coach, and ex-Arsenal midfielder, Jack Wilshere will remain in interim charge until the end of the current campaign, it is former club captain Martin who is thought to be the front runner for the role.

Widely regarded as a Norwich legend due to his nine-year association with the club as a player, where he made 309 appearances and was instrumental in three promotions, including back-to-back promotions from EFL League One to theEnglish Premier League (2010-11) under ex-Celtic midfielder Paul Lambert. He also captained the side in the2015 EFL Championship play-off final win in under Scottish head coach Alex Neil.