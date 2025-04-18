Scotland star on brink of ending 20-month absence as Steve Clarke set for June boost

Brentford boss gives positive update on full-back

Scotland right-back Aaron Hickey is closing in on a first-team comeback after a 20-month injury absence, Brentford manager Thomas Frank has revealed

Former Hearts and Bologna full-back Hickey has been sidelined since August 2023 due to a hamstring injury which required two operations. The 22-year-old, who recently signed a new three-year contract with Brentford, has got some B team games under his belt and could return before the end of the season.

Frank was for once able to give a fitness update ahead of Saturday’s visit of Brighton. Brazilian striker Igor Thiago, who missed the first three months of the season with a knee injury and has been out since December with a joint infection, is also nearly back in contention. Meanwhile, Rico Henry, Mathias Jensen and Gustavo Nunes got run-outs for the B team in a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.

Aaron Hickey has not played for Scotland since a 2-0 defeat by Spain in 2023. | SNS Group

“Everyone is available that was available last week,” said Frank at his pre-match press conference. “A few players got some valuable minutes playing on Monday – Rico, Mathias and Gustavo, among others. Also, Igor Thiago is getting closer and Aaron Hickey is getting closer, so it all looks good.”