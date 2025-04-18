Scotland star on brink of ending 20-month absence as Steve Clarke set for June boost
Scotland right-back Aaron Hickey is closing in on a first-team comeback after a 20-month injury absence, Brentford manager Thomas Frank has revealed
Former Hearts and Bologna full-back Hickey has been sidelined since August 2023 due to a hamstring injury which required two operations. The 22-year-old, who recently signed a new three-year contract with Brentford, has got some B team games under his belt and could return before the end of the season.
Frank was for once able to give a fitness update ahead of Saturday’s visit of Brighton. Brazilian striker Igor Thiago, who missed the first three months of the season with a knee injury and has been out since December with a joint infection, is also nearly back in contention. Meanwhile, Rico Henry, Mathias Jensen and Gustavo Nunes got run-outs for the B team in a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.
“Everyone is available that was available last week,” said Frank at his pre-match press conference. “A few players got some valuable minutes playing on Monday – Rico, Mathias and Gustavo, among others. Also, Igor Thiago is getting closer and Aaron Hickey is getting closer, so it all looks good.”
Capped 14 times, Hickey’s last match for Scotland was on October 12, 2023 in a 2-0 defeat away at Spain. His injuries resulted in him missing last summer’s European Championships but should he feature for Brentford between now and the end of the season, then he could be called up by Scotland manager Steve Clarke for the June friendlies against Iceland and Luxembourg,
