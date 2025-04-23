Celtic transfer news: £10m-rated starlet urged to sign for 'all-consuming' Hoops

The £10million rated forward has been strongly linked with a summer move to Celtic.

Rumoured Celtic target Million Manhoef has been urged to make the move north of the border and sign for Brendan Rodgers this summer if the club make an approach for him.

The Netherlands youth international has been heavily linked to Celtic Park in recent weeks, with the club believed to keen on the Stoke City forward, who has shone at the bet365 Stadium following his £3million move from Vitesse Arnhem last February.

Despite playing under three different managers this year, Manhoef has been one of the club’s stand out players and pivotal to their hopes of avoided relegation, scoring four goals and assisting a further five in the EFL Championship this term. However, Mark Robins’ side are still not 100% safe from the drop after their 6-0 thrashing by Leeds United on Easter Monday, and go into the final two games of the season just four points above the relegation zone.

With the club reported to be ‘bracing themselves for interest’ in Manhoef this summer, leading Sky Sports pundit - and former Nottingham Forest midfielder - David Prutton has told the speedy Dutch winger he should grasp the opportunity to sign for Celtic this summer if the club come calling.

Brendan Rodgers was delighted with his team's performance. | SNS Group

“I’ve never had had the privilege of being north of the border playing,” said Prutton. “But knowing people that played for both sides of that particular divide, their description and their passion for it is all-consuming. I think firstly, you can instantly see the attraction of what being a Celtic player would be.

“I think swapping a club that’s perennially bottom-half in the Championship, which again, from Stoke’s point of view needs to be addressed ASAP; a glaring gulf between a team as we saw on Monday in Leeds heading back to the Premier League, and a team in Stoke that were once part of the Premier League furniture is there for all to see.

“A chastening reminder for Mark Robins about the job that needs to be done at Stoke, and if Million is not going to be part of that, then if he ends up at Celtic, it’s a tremendous move for him.”