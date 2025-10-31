11 Scotland stars sweating on their inclusion in Steve Clarke's squad for World Cup qualifiers

Scotland’s World Cup qualification campaign has been one of the shortest in memory at just 74 days, but could end up being one of the most glorious in a generation if they are able to secure maximum points against Greece and Denmark next month.

With a golden opportunity to qualify for their first World Cup since 1998 on the horizon, Clarke is expected to name his Scotland squad for the qualifying fixtures at Hampden Park on Monday, and several players will be sweating on their inclusion for the crunch double header.

Already on 10 points from their opening four games and second behind group leaders Denmark only on goal difference, the October internationals against Greece and Belarus saw his side pick up maximum points and secure a place in at least the World Cup playoffs.

However, with another two wins, Scotland could go one better and seal automatic qualification for next summer’s tournament in the USA, Mexico, and Canada - an opportunity they want to grasp with both hands. Sadly for the Scotland boss, he does have some injury concerns ahead of the game, while others may return to the squad ahead of others who are out of form.

But how will his squad for the potentially history-defining World Cup qualifiers look? And whose squad place is in doubt?

Ahead of the games with Greece and Denmark in November, we look at the 11 players who could miss out on Scotland call-ups.

Angus Gunn - Nottingham Forest The goalkeeper is a big doubt for the games against Greece and Denmark, with Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche confirming he has "opened up knee ligaments." Scotland head Clarke is left sweating over his fitness for the November internationals.

Kieron Bowie - Hibs Has struggled to get on the pitch with Scotland, despite becoming a more regular squad member. With the likes of Lawrence Shankland and Oli McBurnie breathing down his neck for a spot in the squad, Bowie could miss out. Without a goal in his last eight appearances for Hibs.

Max Johnston - Derby County The young right-back was a surprising omission from the original Scotland squad earlier this month, but was drafted in as a late replacement for Aaron Hickey following his injury against Greece. He'll definitely miss out on the squad this time though, with Derby boss John Eustace confirming he is out for six to eight weeks with a hamstring injury.