Here is a full list of every nation to have qualified for the World Cup 2026 so far. Cr: Julian Finney.placeholder image
Here is a full list of every nation to have qualified for the World Cup 2026 so far. Cr: Julian Finney. | Julian Finney

World Cup 2026: Here is a full list of every nation to have qualified for next summer's tournament so far

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 16th Oct 2025, 07:16 BST

Here is a full list of every nation to have qualified for the World Cup 2026 so far.

The World Cup 2026 is now a mere eight months away, and the list of qualified teams is steadily growing after the latest round of qualifying fixtures.

Scotland, who booked themselves at least a spot in the World Cup playoffs with wins over Greece and Belarus last week, will hope they can end their 28-year exile from the tournament and secure a spot at next summer’s football showcase, which is scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Want to know which nations have confirmed their place at the World Cup next summer thus far? Here is a full list of all 28 nations to have qualified for the World Cup 2026:

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

Led by Nottingham Forest hitman Chris Wood, New Zealand have qualified for their third World Cup in their history.

1. New Zealand

Led by Nottingham Forest hitman Chris Wood, New Zealand have qualified for their third World Cup in their history. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Qualifying for the first time in their history, Cape Verde supporters lined the streets to celebrate their World Cup qualification earlier this week.

2. Cape Verde

Qualifying for the first time in their history, Cape Verde supporters lined the streets to celebrate their World Cup qualification earlier this week. | Submitted Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Their best World Cup run came in 2010, when they reached the quarter-finals, narrowly losing to Uruguay. They'll have a chance to go one better after qualifying for next year's tournament.

3. Ghana

Their best World Cup run came in 2010, when they reached the quarter-finals, narrowly losing to Uruguay. They'll have a chance to go one better after qualifying for next year's tournament. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The current holders will be at the World Cup, with Lionel Messi and his teammates hoping to retain their titles as champions of the world.

4. Argentina

The current holders will be at the World Cup, with Lionel Messi and his teammates hoping to retain their titles as champions of the world. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:FIFA World CupScotlandEnglandUnited StatesMexico
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice