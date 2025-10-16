The World Cup 2026 is now a mere eight months away, and the list of qualified teams is steadily growing after the latest round of qualifying fixtures.

Scotland, who booked themselves at least a spot in the World Cup playoffs with wins over Greece and Belarus last week, will hope they can end their 28-year exile from the tournament and secure a spot at next summer’s football showcase, which is scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Want to know which nations have confirmed their place at the World Cup next summer thus far? Here is a full list of all 28 nations to have qualified for the World Cup 2026:

1 . New Zealand Led by Nottingham Forest hitman Chris Wood, New Zealand have qualified for their third World Cup in their history. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Cape Verde Qualifying for the first time in their history, Cape Verde supporters lined the streets to celebrate their World Cup qualification earlier this week. | Submitted Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Ghana Their best World Cup run came in 2010, when they reached the quarter-finals, narrowly losing to Uruguay. They'll have a chance to go one better after qualifying for next year's tournament. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales