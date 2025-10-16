The World Cup 2026 is now a mere eight months away, and the list of qualified teams is steadily growing after the latest round of qualifying fixtures.
Scotland, who booked themselves at least a spot in the World Cup playoffs with wins over Greece and Belarus last week, will hope they can end their 28-year exile from the tournament and secure a spot at next summer’s football showcase, which is scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Want to know which nations have confirmed their place at the World Cup next summer thus far? Here is a full list of all 28 nations to have qualified for the World Cup 2026:
